Ryan Day Projected to Make Ohio State Program History During 2026 NFL Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the verge of another historic NFL Draft moment. Ryan Day’s program sent 15 players to the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, more than any other school in the country, fresh off their 2024 national championship run. Texas had 14, Georgia and Oregon each sent 13. But the Buckeyes dominated the invitation list with prospects spread across both sides of the ball.

Now, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Ryan Day could see five players selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft: linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, wide receiver Carnell Tate, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. If all five hear their names called on Day 1, the Buckeyes would tie their own school record set in both 2006 and 2016. It will make 2026 the third time in program history they’ve accomplished the feat.​

Kiper’s mock draft has three Ohio State defenders going in the top 12 picks. It will be led by Arvell Reese at No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound hybrid defender is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons for his ability to line up everywhere. Reese transitioned from playing off the ball to becoming an elite edge presence in 2025. And Kiper loves his instincts and burst, noting that the Jets desperately need pass rush help after ranking 31st in the league with just 26 sacks.

Caleb Downs, projected at No. 10 to the Cincinnati Bengals, is the definition of a complete modern safety with elite IQ, true single-high range, and physicality in run support. Downs recorded two interceptions in each of his three college seasons. He reads plays so well that he could become just the second safety in the common draft era to go in the top 10.

Sonny Styles rounds out the defensive trio at No. 12 for the Dallas Cowboys. He brought 174 tackles over the past two seasons and a unique 6-foot-4, 234-pound frame that allows him to cover tight ends and slot receivers while still delivering in run support. His background as a former safety gives him coverage instincts that traditional linebackers lack.

Carnell Tate’s projection at No. 5 to the New York Giants would make him the fifth straight year an Ohio State wide receiver went in the first round, continuing a remarkable pipeline of elite pass catchers from Columbus. Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, showcasing the fantastic route running and reliable hands that make him a perfect complement to Malik Nabers in New York.

Kayden McDonald, projected at No. 25 to the Chicago Bears, had a breakout season with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He showcased both power and quickness at 326 pounds. Kiper notes that the Bears allowed 5.0 yards per carry in 2025 and desperately need a solid presence up the middle. It made McDonald’s combination of size and athleticism an ideal fit. The defensive tackle’s high-end plays are “jaw-dropping,” according to draft analysts, even if consistency remains a work in progress.​ These are the five stars who might go in the first round and tie the school record for the most players in round one.

History repeating itself

The potential for five first-round picks would put the 2026 class alongside two legendary Ohio State draft classes: 2006 and 2016. In 2006, AJ Hawk, Donte Whitner, Bobby Carpenter, Santonio Holmes, and Nick Mangold became the first Ohio State class to have five first-rounders, setting a school record that stood for a decade.

The 2016 draft saw Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Eli Apple, Taylor Decker, and Darron Lee tie that mark, with the Buckeyes coming just one pick short of Miami’s single-school record of six first-rounders set in 2004. Now, coincidentally in 2026, exactly 10 years after the last time they accomplished the feat and 20 years after the first time, Ohio State appears poised to tie their record once again.

Kiper noted in his mock draft that this would be just the second time in the common draft era that three Ohio State players went in the top 10. If all five projections hold, Ryan Day will have overseen yet another banner recruiting and development cycle, proving that the Buckeyes’ pipeline to the NFL is historic.​