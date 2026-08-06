Ryan Day Punishes OSU Freshman, Bars Him From Practice After Team Rules Violation

It’s almost routine to see Ohio State compete at the highest level every year. Of course, it has to do with the quality of players. Most importantly, though, it’s the ‘standard’ the Buckeyes maintain even when no one is scrutinizing them. That includes showing up to practices on time, putting in 100 percent effort, and demonstrating sheer discipline, all of which are embedded in OSU’s principles. A freshman player, though, broke those team rules, and Ryan Day responded by suspending him from practice for a few days.

“He won’t practice the first couple days,” Ryan Day said about his freshman RB Legend Bey after OSU’s first practice. “A little violation of team rules, so he’s learning, but he’ll be back on the field soon.”

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Bey came to Columbus after a high-profile drama. He had originally committed to Tennessee in June 2025, but later flipped his pledge to Ohio State in November. However, because he was a minor, the NCAA required his parents’ approval for the move. In a shocking move, his mother refused to sign him off. All of it ended in December, though, when he turned 18 and executed his own official announcement.

Despite arriving early, Ryan Day has largely limited Bey in this year’s spring camp. Reports emerged that he suffered a minor injury. Gradually, he recovered and has focused on becoming a dual-threat RB/WR combo at Ohio State. He trusts Carlos Locklyn’s development, and that was one of the reasons he came to OSU after ditching Tennessee.

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“Legend has been out here for a couple of practices. Hopefully, we can get him back here soon,” Ryan Day said during the spring camp. “He certainly flashed when he was in there, but making the transition from being a quarterback to playing running back is two different things, especially at Ohio State.”

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Bey was a standout dual-threat QB at his North Forney High School. In his 2024 season, Bey notched more than 1,400 passing yards and rushed for 1,900 yards. In total, he ended his high school career with over 4,000 rushing and 3,500 passing yards. That exceptional rushing prowess is the reason OSU decided to transition him to the RB position. Moreover, since he was also an elite track and field athlete, it wasn’t far-fetched to assume it. But now, he has suffered a temporary setback.

Legend Bey will be buried deep in OSU’s depth chart now

After securing Bey’s official commitment in December, Ryan Day immediately praised the running back. He called the now 5’10” and 195 lb RB a “dynamite” and went on to call him the “poor man’s Tyreek Hill.”

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Undoubtedly, the quality was always there. We had seen him running through players effortlessly, and his physicality was all around the tape. No wonder Ryan Day even went as far as to dub him “lightning in a bottle.” He was ready to deploy him as a return specialist in his first year. But now, things might have changed.

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“Legend is Legend. That means that this kid’s got a chance to be really good,” RBs coach Carlos Locklyn said about Bey in April. “But I said the same thing last year about two other kids. That was Bo Jackson and Isaiah West. This kid’s got a chance to be really good.”

Despite praising Bey, Locklyn already noted his 177 lb frame as opposed to other backs’ 215 lb+ frames. He highlighted that as his primary reason why he won’t field Legend Bey in short-yardage situations over the other three RBs in the room. Not just that, he also highlighted Bey’s shaky catching mechanics as a receiver and said, “It’s like they’re catching a refrigerator.”

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Legend Bey was already fourth in depth in the room after missing the spring practices. Now, with his fall camp setback, players like Bo Jackson and Isaiah West will pull ahead for good, as he will miss a few practices.