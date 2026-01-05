Ryan Day Put on High Alert as Jim Knowles’ Tactics Could Cost OSU Big

Ryan Day’s plan to land the top defensive prize from the transfer portal is hitting a major snag. The architect of the problem is a familiar face. Tennessee, armed with its new defensive coordinator, is also going after the same target.

Coleman is the No. 1 defensive prospect in the portal. The EDGE rusher left Penn State after one season. He was immediately linked to Ohio State afterwards. However, Tennessee is also pressing forward here and has been named a program to watch out for. But Knowles isn’t just relying on Tennessee’s checkbook; he’s leveraging a personal history with Coleman that could give the Vols the ultimate inside track.

The Vols hired the veteran DC, knowing full well that the better names would be attracted to Tennessee. The Vols’ defense is in worse shape compared to Ohio State and is undergoing a major reset under Knowles. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the program is making a strong case for Coleman from a financial perspective. But Ryan Day is also putting forward a competitive offer.

“The Buckeyes are looking at a multi-year opportunity for Chaz Coleman,” Birmingham said on the Rivals ‘Inside Scoop show on December 5. “The crux of the discussion right now is, is it more valuable to Chaz and his people to get immediate upfront dollars that other schools are offering? Or does the plan for a longer-term situation at Ohio State make more sense for a kid who’s from Ohio?”

Ohio State remains a strong candidate to land the player. Chaz Coleman is an Ohio native and was the 8th-best prospect from the state. The Buckeyes were in his final two during his high school recruitment, but he ultimately chose Penn State. After entering the portal, Coleman visited Columbus first before his other targets.

Chaz Coleman got to see very little time on the field this season. He comes with only eight tackles, one strip sack, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. Despite these stats, he’s displayed a lot of potential. Coleman was able to create pressure 12 times this season and played 144 snaps. He also emerged with a 90.6 pass-rush grade, leading the country among freshman EDGEs.

Ohio State has a well-functioning defense under Matt Patricia. If the DL comes back home, he’ll get to be part of one of the most successful D-lines in the country. This is also where Day will be losing a lot of players, which is why he wants Chaz Coleman as a priority.

Ryan Day is facing a dilemma in his plans for Chaz Coleman

Ohio State is losing EDGEs Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald for next year, as they have run out of eligibility. Arvell Reese, who has also played in this position for OSU, is expected to enter the draft.

This leaves Beau Atkinson as the next best name on the roster, despite being a disappointment this season. Chaz Coleman and his developmental potential could be a massive boost for the Buckeye front seven. Ryan Day needs someone who can contribute immediately, and the DL has demonstrated that he can do so.

However, Ryan Day must advance his plans for rebuilding the D-line effectively for 2026.

“Ohio State has to balance like how much money can you give a guy like that when you’re still trying […] to make sure that you have Kenyatta Jackson back for a fourth year?” Birmingham said.

“They’re just trying to find a way to have their cake and eat it too and bring back the guys they want, but also bring in the guys they want. So, you’ve got to try to find a balance.”

Ohio State did not take the transfer portal seriously last time, which created problems. Now, Ryan Day is trying to fix them by going after the best in the market. Roster retention remains a priority, especially because of the number of stars the defense has produced. However, the 2025 season has demonstrated the significant impact that transfers can have when they find the right programs.