Ryan Day Puts Coaching Duties Aside for Son RJ Day Hours Before Biggest Test of Ohio State’s Season

Ryan Day has plenty on his mind heading into Saturday. Ohio State’s season has reached a dangerous point, Oregon is coming to Columbus, and the Buckeyes badly need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes from slipping further away. But before all that, the 47-year-old coach had somewhere else to be on Friday night.

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Ryan Day made the trip to Massillon to watch his son RJ, who was playing what turned out to be the final game of his high school football career. Ohio State football reporter Billy Beebe shared a photo of the Buckeyes coach wearing a purple hoodie as St. Francis DeSales faced Massillon Washington in the second round of the OHSAA Division II playoffs.

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It was a big night for both teams, and Ryan Day had another reason to pay attention. There was some familiar recruiting interest on the opposite sideline, too. St. Francis DeSales arrived in Massillon for a difficult road assignment against one of Ohio’s established high school football programs. The Stallions had RJ Day leading the offense, while the Tigers featured Deontay Malone, a four-star CB committed to Ohio State in the 2027 recruiting class.

RJ and Malone even caught up before kickoff, exchanging a dap before heading off to their respective locker rooms. Ryan Day had a chance to watch both players, although his priorities that evening were hardly a secret. The game, however, quickly turned into a rough one for DeSales.

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Massillon raced ahead and carried a 35-0 advantage into halftime. Malone, despite being recruited as a defensive back, made his presence felt on offense with two touchdown receptions in the opening half. The Tigers never let up, eventually handing DeSales a 48-0 defeat. It was a brutal ending for RJ, whose four-year run with the Stallions came to a close without the finish he would have wanted.

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The final score doesn’t erase what he accomplished during his time in Columbus, though. RJ leaves DeSales holding several program records, including career passing yards and touchdowns. He also owns the school’s single-season marks for passing yards (2,710) and passing touchdowns (25), along with a single-game passing record of 482 yards.

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DeSales finished the season 8-4, while RJ closed his four-year run with a 31-14 record as a starter. Having Ryan Day as a father naturally brought attention to RJ’s recruitment. Playing for Ohio State was an obvious storyline outsiders could imagine, but that was never how his college decision played out.

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RJ committed to Northwestern in May. A three-star QB prospect, he was ranked No. 104 at his position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He won’t be wearing scarlet and gray, but the Big Ten connection remains. RJ is set to continue his playing career with the Wildcats, where Chip Kelly is part of the coaching picture.

That creates an interesting possibility down the road. Ryan Day could eventually find himself on the opposite sideline from his son when Ohio State and Northwestern meet. But for now, the Buckeyes head coach has a much bigger immediate assignment.

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Ryan Day’s Ohio State has little room for another slip

Saturday’s meeting with No. 23 Oregon carries enormous weight for No. 12 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are coming off a disappointing 30-18 loss to USC, and their No. 12 standing in the initial CFP rankings leaves little room for another stumble.

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The QB situation only adds to the pressure. With Julian Sayin sidelined by a shoulder injury, freshman Luke Fahey is preparing for his second career start after a rough week. Ryan Day also needs a much cleaner performance after Ohio State committed 11 penalties against USC and recorded just one sack.

It’s a demanding week for any head coach. But Friday night offered a reminder that football doesn’t always have to revolve around the next kickoff. Ryan Day got to watch his son play one final high school game. The result wasn’t what the family wanted, but RJ’s next chapter is already lined up. On Saturday, the coach returns to the sideline with Oregon waiting. Friday, however, belonged to RJ.