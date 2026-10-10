Ryan Day Puts Ohio State Rivalry Aside for Son RJ Day, Wears Big Ten Opponents’ Colors at His Senior Night

Ryan Day spends most Saturdays trying to beat the Big Ten into submission. On Saturday, though, the Ohio State coach had a different job. He was there to support his son, RJ Day, on a night that had nothing to do with the Buckeyes’ next opponent or the pressure of another college football season.

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A clip shared by Ohio State reporter Blake T. Biscardi on X captured Ryan Day walking hand in hand with RJ and the family. The detail that stood out was that the Buckeye head coach was wearing purple and white, the colors associated with St. Francis DeSales High School, where his son is finishing his high school football career.

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There was another layer to that choice. RJ Day has committed to Northwestern, a Big Ten program that happens to wear purple and white, too. For a coach whose job revolves around recruiting, rivalries, and winning conference games, the moment offered a glimpse of Ryan Day away from the headset. Biscardi captured the moment with a simple message.

“Tonight, coach Ryan Day gets to be just Dad, as his son RJ celebrates Senior Night for St. Francis DeSales,” he said. “RJ Day will continue his athletic career at Northwestern next Fall.”

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Imago Credit: RJ Day Instagram

Ryan Day is one of the most scrutinized coaches in college football. Every decision gets picked apart, and every loss becomes a national discussion. At home, however, he is also a father watching his son reach a major milestone. And RJ is not simply riding his father’s name into the next stage of his career.

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RJ Day has built a strong high school resume in Columbus. The three-year starter owns the school’s career records for passing yards and touchdowns, with 5,714 yards and 54 scores. The DeSales QB put up 2,710 passing yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

Both numbers set DeSales single-season records, giving him a solid finish to his junior year. RJ Day picked Northwestern in May, turning down offers from Purdue, Syracuse, Cincinnati, and South Florida. His next stop is Evanston, where he plans to enroll in January 2027 and get started with the Wildcats.

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For Buckeye fans, the Northwestern connection might raise an eyebrow. The Wildcats are conference opponents, after all, even if this matchup has hardly been a fair fight in recent years.

Ohio State has owned this matchup for years. The Buckeyes lead 65-14-1 and haven’t lost to Northwestern since 2004. Their last meeting ended with another Ohio State win, 31-7 at Wrigley Field in November 2024.

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They’ll meet again in Columbus on November 14, 2026. Ryan Day will be looking to keep that streak alive. But with RJ heading to Northwestern, those purple-and-white colors carry a different meaning now.

For now, there is no need to turn a family occasion into a rivalry debate. RJ has made his college choice, and his father showed up to support him. Still, Ohio State has business of its own. The Buckeyes have plenty to worry about beyond where their head coach’s son will play next season.

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Ohio State improved to 4-1 with a 31-14 road win over Iowa, continuing a remarkable October run. His teams have gone 23-1 in the month, and the Buckeyes will look to keep that momentum rolling against Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They have won all nine previous meetings, and Ryan Day’s teams have outscored Maryland 219-78 across four matchups under his leadership.

Saturday’s family moment offered something different. Ryan Day could leave the rivalry talk for another day. Northwestern may eventually become an opponent he desperately wants to beat. On RJ’s Senior Night, though, he had a more important reason to wear those colors.