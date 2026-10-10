Ryan Day Puts Serious Challenge for 2 OSU Stars Hoping to Emulate National Title Run

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows that relying only on passing-game stars will not fetch another national title. While quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith grab the headlines, Day has made it clear that running back stars Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson hold the real key to this offense. For the Buckeyes to go all the way, both backfield stars must bring the muscle.

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Speaking on The Triple Option podcast with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone, Day doubled down on the challenge he first gave his backfield earlier this season. He praised their tough running in the win over Iowa, but made sure everyone knows he is keeping the pressure on them right now.

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“If we’re going to get to where we need to be, and you think about, you know, the national championship run that we had with TreVeyon and Quinshon, you know, when Coach won it with Zeke. I mean, you know, when you were there, like, you got to have those guys. Yes. If you want to go win those big games, you got to be able to run the ball and have a back that you can count on,” Ryan Day said.



So they know the challenge. I think they were responding, but we’re going to keep challenging.”

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As good as Jeremiah Smith’s and Julian Sayin’s diabolical chemistry is, the passing game cannot always bail them out, especially when facing top defenses in the playoffs. If you look at the last few years in which the Buckeyes won the national championship, one commonality is that they had some of the best running backs in the country.

During the Buckeyes’ 2024 national title campaign, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins formed one of the country’s most effective running back duos. They combined for 2,076 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns during the regular season and postseason, giving Day two dependable options in the backfield. Judkins then delivered 100 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the 34-23 national championship victory over Notre Dame.

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Day also has another championship example to draw from. Ezekiel Elliott became a defining figure in Ohio State’s 2014 national title run, finishing the three-game postseason championship stretch with 696 rushing yards and eight scores on 76 attempts. His performances against Alabama and Oregon showed how a dominant running back could change the course of games when the stakes were highest. That is the standard Day wants Ja’Kobi Jackson and Bo Jackson to chase.

The Jacksons will need to set the course for the rest of the season!

Bo Jackson has already shown that he can shoulder a significant workload. As a true freshman in 2025, he rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns, becoming one of only five true freshmen in Ohio State history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Through the first five games of 2026, he had added 353 rushing yards, including 70 against Iowa. The sophomore has the production to build on, but Day wants the running game to create more explosive plays as the season progresses.

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Ja’Kobi Jackson has also given the Buckeyes a reason for optimism. The Florida transfer recorded 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Iowa, helping Ohio State’s two running backs combine for 142 yards on the ground. Jackson also scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game, providing a consistent option alongside Bo.

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Their performance helped Ohio State secure a 31-14 road victory over the Hawkeyes, although the Buckeyes still have room to improve their overall rushing efficiency.

The challenge now is to turn that progress into a reliable part of Ohio State’s identity. The Buckeyes have an explosive passing attack, but a dependable ground game would give them another way to move the chains, control possession, and finish drives when passing lanes become difficult to find.

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With crucial Big Ten matchups ahead, Bo and Ja’Kobi Jackson will have opportunities to show whether they can deliver the physical, consistent performances Ohio State needs.