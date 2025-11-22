Ryan Day Puts Sherrone Moore and Michigan on High Alert in Subtle Post-Win Statement

So Ryan Day and the Buckeyes did it again. The 42-9 win against Rutgers puts Ohio State’s winning streak at 11-0 with just one major game left in their regular season. Michigan won’t be as easy as the rest of the matchups, no doubt. However, the Buckeyes’ head coach appears confident about the Wolverines, which in turn creates serious chaos for Sherrone Moore’s squad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The focus has been clean all year in terms of making sure that we focus on each day at a time and maximizing each day, and then showing up on Saturday. Now we’ve got to be at our best this week,” Day said in his post-game comments against the Wolverines. “The guys are already talking about it on the sideline, and everybody’s already locked in and fired up. It’s going to be a hell of a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Playing for hardware now.” It looks like Columbus is in for another bloody Tuesday, as Ryan Day concluded his statement with a strong message for Michigan. You can hardly blame Ryan Day or the Buckeyes for their aggressive mentality against the Wolverines; the rivalry stands as a testament to it. OSU has 19 wins, 15 losses, and 1 tie against Michigan. Sadly, under Day, OSU has lost the last 4 games against the Wolverines. That’s why the next week’s matchup is so important. It’s even a do-or-die situation for Michigan.

After a season where their playoff appearances felt routine, Michigan now finds itself fighting from the fringes. They are ranked 18th and are in serious need of help. The key? Take out Maryland, a team on a six-game skid. But the bigger challenge is knocking off No. 1 Ohio State in The Game. Why does this work? Because beating the Buckeyes would not only snap their perfect season, but also instantly vault Michigan into the playoff conversation against a really tough team. The Athletic’s playoff model gives them just a 5% chance before Ohio State.

The odds are long, but history shows the CFP committee loves a storyline. The 2025 matchup will be the 121st time Ohio State and Michigan face off in a rivalry that’s been going strong since 1897. It’s the most heated rivalry in sports. It’s the best rivalry in sports. And everything’s on the line, because Ryan Day has always been ready for it. “They’re always in the back of our mind in terms of what we’re working toward,” Day said. “We know this is the last game of the year and what it means to everybody here.” The Rutgers game was practically a dress rehearsal for the Buckeyes going into Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes’ running backs, Bo Jackson, James Peoples, and Isaiah West, have been building momentum. And especially after a breakout performance against UCLA, where they rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns. This run game boost is critical because, against Michigan, Ohio State will need a strong ground presence. Defensively, Ohio State’s top-ranked squad, led by Matt Patricia, is preparing to counter Michigan’s dual-threat quarterback, Bryce Underwood. It’s a different challenge than Rutgers’ pure pocket passer, Athan Kaliakmanis, who could have 81 yards with no touchdowns.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s The Game at Ann Arbor

At this point, the odds and predictions for OSU vs Michigan look very one-sided, keeping in mind the Buckeyes’ clean streak. But this is The Game, and anything can happen. When the betting line first dropped, Ohio State was favored by 12.5 points. However, recent shifts have bumped that to 13.5 points. The gap might look thin to others, but oddsmakers are confident about the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has lost four straight to Michigan, and ‘The Game’ has become a nagging wound for Buckeye fans. Still, Ryan Day and his squad look locked in on ending that drought. Their unbeaten season has injected more confidence in them. Plus, Ohio State’s number-one-ranked defense is one of the best in the nation. However, the wide receiver situation adds a layer of suspense. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, two huge offensive weapons, have been questionable leading up to this weekend.

The duo didn’t even see the field against Rutgers due to minor injuries. Against Purdue in week 12, Smith could rack up 40 yards on 4 carries; a stat line like that doesn’t look good on the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation. Maybe Ryan Day is saving them up for Michigan. But what if they are still limited then? It’s something the Wolverines will try to exploit wholeheartedly. Sherrone Moore’s squad enters this with an 8-2 record, and they are hungry for a signature win.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sets up a classic David vs. Goliath storyline, but the odds say Ohio State is the heavy favorite.