Ryan Day Receives Clear Warning About 3 Games OSU Can’t Afford to Lose: “Life Is Not Going to Be Good”

Ryan Day has been handed a blunt warning for 2026. Ohio State can absorb a stumble, but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says three road tests have put the Buckeyes in a do-or-die situation, with their place in the College Football Playoff at stake. In Klatt’s view, that warning centers on three road tests that could define Ohio State’s season.

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“When Texas hosts Ohio State, that’s going to be an absolute monster rematch of last year’s game,” said Klatt on his show, The Joel Klatt Show, during a June 29 appearance discussing top-10 games that shape this season. “Just like the last one I talked about, Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian know exactly how important that game was to their teams and their programs a year ago.”

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The first red-flag game is the early trip to Texas on September 12. Austin will be loud, and Arch Manning is back for a fourth year, chasing revenge after last season’s home loss to the Buckeyes. Klatt noted both coaches know exactly what that 2025 game meant for their programs, and this time the stakes are even clearer with both teams projected to open in the top five.

“Now, you’re going to have experienced guys. This is not Arch, and his first time as a real starter. This is not Julian Sayin and his first time as a real starter. Now you’ve got incumbent quarterbacks. There’s loads of expectations. These two teams are going to start in the top five. There’s no doubt. I think they are, or at least close to it,” added Klatt.

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If Ohio State loses to Texas, the road gets even harder. After Austin, the Buckeyes travel to Indiana, Iowa and USC, and also host Oregon and Michigan. “That’s not easy,” Klatt said. He identified three contests as must-wins: Texas, Indiana, and Michigan; losses to any of these programs would severely damage OSU’s playoff hopes.

“Indiana can run the Big 10. They beat Ohio State a year ago. They are the reigning national champions. They have not lost at home under Curt Signetti. They were 15-0. If Indiana beats Ohio State, all of a sudden the premier program in the Big 10 is Indiana at the moment, which is wild,” said Klatt.

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Last season, Indiana beat OSU in the Big Ten title game, but that does not erase Ohio State’s history of dominating the conference. The Buckeyes won a conference title in 2024, so there’s a chance they could flip the story this year. Still, the concern for OSU remains, as the third key game is a significant showdown against its deep-seated regional rival, Michigan.

“The question then becomes, where are we at from a record standpoint?” said Klatt. “Does Ohio State have to win to get into the Big 10 championship game? Have they taken care of business against Indiana and Oregon earlier in the year? What was the result against Texas? Are they fighting as a three-loss team potentially with a win and hopefully get in the back end of the selection?”

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“A lot could be on the line for the Buckeyes for obvious reasons. If you miss the playoffs as the Ohio State Buckeyes, life is not going to be good.”

Despite falling short of the national title, OSU achieved a milestone by ending its losing streak against the Wolverines. If the Buckeyes keep that streak alive, Ohio State has a chance to stay in the CFP hunt. What do you think?