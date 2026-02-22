Ryan Day Receives Good News as Ohio State’s 8,000+ YD QB Commit Earns Exclusive Milestone

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

An old recruiting decision is starting to pay dividends for Ryan Day. Back in 2024, Chip Kelly had given an offer to a young QB prospect who would later become Ohio’s 2027 commit. Now he is giving Buckeye a reason to smile. He has now become the first player in his class to earn a finals invitation from the Southern California regional of the prestigious Elite 11.

That quarterback is Brady Edmunds. Greg Biggins reported that Edmunds was the lone 2027 quarterback from the SoCal regional to punch his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 30th year.

That moment came after the Ohio State QB commit’s outstanding performance at Saturday’s Los Angeles Elite 11 Regional. It was the second year of this regional event, and Edmunds flashed some real arm talent and had some very impressive throws. Considering that, he will now return to compete for three days with 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers during June.

In this case, his high school numbers only reflect that the outcome may go in favor of Ryan Day. As a junior, Edmunds racked up 2724 yards, and as a sophomore, he recorded 3222 yards. Throughout his three seasons at Huntington Beach, he threw for 8,600 passing yards and 107 total touchdowns. With this kind of talent on display, many powerhouses can attempt to lure this QB commit.

Here’s where Edmunds’ loyalty to OSU stands out. He committed to Ryan Day early, and after that, Ohio State’s OC position went through changes, but his commitment never wavered. Even after hiring former NFL coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, the 4-star QB’s pledge to the Buckeyes only solidified.

“I am committed to the best team in the land,” said the 4-star 2027 Ohio State QB commit previously. “With the play-calling abilities that Coach Day has, it’s nice to have an offensive-minded head coach.”

Now, Edmunds knows his commitment to OSU gives him a clear path to the NFL, despite Chip Kelly not being there and even Brian Hartline departing after the 2025 season. But the Ohio State commit will get a chance to learn under a coach with nearly 17 years of NFL experience, Smith.

“Everybody preaches that Ohio State is going to get you to the NFL,” said Edmunds. “Well, now you’ve got dudes that just came out of coaching in the NFL.”

In this case, Day’s ability to keep his players loyal to him matters. But what’s more interesting is the Ohio State head coach’s ability to stack elite talent through the transfer portal.

Good news continues for Ohio State

This season, Ryan Day brought in three transfer pieces who once played for Alabama. That trio’s track record signals Ohio State’s defense will get huge security for the 2026 season. Three SEC-tested talents include defensive linemen Qua Russaw and James Smith and CB Cam Calhoun. All bring huge numbers to the Buckeyes.

Former 5-star Smith flashed serious upside in Tuscaloosa with 28 tackles in 2025. Then, Russaw, the hybrid linebacker, has shown his prowess with 44 tackles and two interceptions. Meanwhile, after stops in Utah, Michigan, and Alabama, Calhoun heads to Columbus with valuable experience. In Utah, he allowed just 21 catches on 43 targets. Following that, his Alabama days saw his brilliance, and now Ryan Day’s Ohio State will see his fireworks.

In this scenario, the Alabama-to-Ohio State pipeline seems like a big deal for the Buckeyes. Adding this trio to a growing list of former Crimson Tide standouts, Ryan Day is reinforcing his defense with battle-tested pieces. Now we will see if their performance makes an impact in the upcoming season at OSU or not.