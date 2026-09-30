Ryan Day Refuses to Trust Bluechip Ohio State Freshman Despite His Angry Feelings at HC

Legend Bey has already made it clear he is not happy with how little Ohio State has used him. The blue-chip freshman barely saw the field against Texas, then took to TikTok with a “Free Deuce” message that immediately raised eyebrows. Weeks later, the situation still has not completely settled, and Ryan Day’s latest comments suggest there is more going on behind the scenes than simply finding touches for one of the Buckeyes’ most explosive young players.

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When the media asked Day why Bey was held out, the coach made it clear that the young star still has some things to prove.

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“It’ll kind of be based on how practice goes this week, how he does,” Day said in the presser. “You know, we all know his ability level. Just going to continue to work to build trust, but we definitely would like to see him on the field.”

Day’s comments point back to what happened in Week 2. The highly touted freshman was expected to have a major role early in the season, but his frustration boiled over after he was pulled following one unsuccessful snap that resulted in a one-yard loss.

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Since then, his path to more snaps has only become more complicated.

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Bey’s situation with Day did not begin with his frustration after Texas. The freshman opened preseason camp suspended for a violation of team rules, with Day saying at the time, “He’s learning, but he’ll be back on the field soon.” Bey later explained that a canceled flight caused him to miss a team lunch, but the episode still meant he began camp with ground to make up.

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What makes the current situation more striking is that Day has never questioned Bey’s ability. He previously called him “dynamite” and “lightning in a bottle,” even comparing him to a “poor man’s Tyreek Hill.” The hesitation appears to be less about what Bey can do with the ball and more about everything required to earn consistent snaps.

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Ryan Day has always been strict about one thing: talent gets you noticed, but discipline gets you on the field. For a running back in Ohio State’s complex offense, carrying the ball is only half the job. Day expects young backs to pick up heavy pass protection, read blitzes correctly, and protect the football at all costs.

In Day’s system, if a freshman cannot do the unpleasant detail work consistently in Tuesday and Wednesday practices, the coaching staff simply will not risk putting him out there on Saturday, no matter how fast or flashy he is.

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Legend Bey still sits behind Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson on the depth chart, and his production has come in a very small sample. Through three games, Bey has recorded 37 rushing yards on eight carries while adding two catches for 37 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Ohio State’s ground game is far from locked in. Entering their Big Ten schedule. They were ranked just 76th nationally at 156.8 rushing yards per game. Bey is not expected to be a traditional 20-carry bell-cow starter over Bo Jackson, but earning Day’s trust unlocks a lethal role as a high-impact change-of-pace weapon and returner.

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The upside is clear: if Bey gets his practice details right, he becomes the offense’s wild-card playmaker in big moments. But if he stays in the doghouse, he risks getting completely buried on the depth chart behind other young backs like Isaiah West, who simply do what they are told.

Part of that may come down to the details beyond raw playmaking. Bey also had a kickoff return mistake in which he failed to signal for a fair catch, the kind of error that can matter when a freshman is trying to prove he can handle more responsibility.

Day’s message now appears straightforward. What Bey does during the week matters just as much as what he can produce on Saturdays.

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That carries even more weight with Iowa waiting this week. Kinnick Stadium is one of the toughest environments in college football, and Ohio State cannot afford to make avoidable mistakes in a hostile road setting. Against a disciplined Iowa defense, the Buckeyes will need players who can execute their assignments cleanly.

Still, Day has not shut the door on Bey. The freshman has a path back into the rotation if he can show the coaching staff what it wants to see.

With ESPN Analytics giving Ohio State an 83.5% chance to win, the Buckeyes enter Iowa City with high expectations. But beyond Saturday’s result, Bey’s involvement could become an important subplot as the season progresses.

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If No. 5 is back on the field against Iowa, it may be the clearest indication yet that he has started to make progress with the coaching staff.