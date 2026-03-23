Ryan Day Reportedly Locks in Ohio State Successor for Sonny Styles

With spring practice underway in Columbus, the biggest question facing Ryan Day’s defense wasn’t if they could find a replacement for Arvell Reese, but how quickly. Fortunately for Ryan Day, the solution may have already been on the roster.

As per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, “Payton Pierce looks like a lock to be Ohio State’s new starting Mike linebacker.” Matt Patricia is likely to not only give him the role but also an opportunity to wear the green dot to anchor the defense.

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During his sophomore season, the Texas native showed clear signs of locking down the Mike linebacker position. He excelled as a traditional “box” linebacker, thriving near the line of scrimmage while consistently making his presence felt.

In addition, he has proven his ability to stop the run effectively. Over the course of the season, Pieces had 44 tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble despite being just a rotational piece in Matt Patricia’s defense.

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His dominance isn’t new; Pierce’s high school track record, which includes over 180 tackles in a single season, had recruiters buzzing early on. Moreover, he developed a strong collegiate wrestling background, which now translates directly into his effectiveness at Mike linebacker.

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Beyond his performances, Pierce earns strong backing from coach James Laurinaitis, who described him as an “absolute natural middle linebacker” because of his wrestling foundation, which gives him an edge in physical battles and in controlling the game. More than just his skill set or production, Payton Pierce stands out for his early command of the defense.

In addition to the Mike linebacker role, there are also reports on how the Buckeyes will line up in the middle of the field on defense. “The expectation is that some combination of Pierce, Alliegro, and Pettijohn will be Ohio State’s top three linebackers this year, but there are several additional players to watch at the position this spring,” Hope wrote.

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One of the additional players is TJ Alford, whom Ryan Day highlighted, saying he “has really had a chance to step up.”

As Ohio State continues to finalize its 2026 look, all eyes will be on Payton Pierce. Now, he looks ready to showcase the strong mentality he developed through his collegiate wrestling background.

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Payton Pierce reveals how wrestling built his physical strength

Ohio State’s defense was blessed to have Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese in the LB room, two players who could change the momentum of any game on their own. Deservedly, they’re predicted to be among the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. While they got their limelight, sophomore Payton Pierce also emerged as a hidden gem and quietly caught everyone’s attention. Wearing his No. 3 jersey, the Texan earned admiration for his impact on the field.

In his approach, Pierce pushes himself to be the “best” while calling football a “great” sport. At the same time, he credits his wrestling background for shaping his game, helping him build explosiveness, balance, strength, and flexibility, all of which translate directly into his performances.

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“It’s such an unforgiving sport,” Payton Pierce said. “I won all my high school matches, won every match and lost my last one. So that just shows the mentality of it. If you ever let up – it’s so easy to slip up in that sport. And I think it just shows that it builds a mentality in you. And it touches you differently when you grow up wrestling and stuff. So I wouldn’t even say just the physical stuff, but just the mental stuff every day.”