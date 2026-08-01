Ryan Day Reveals His Wife Threatened to “Kick His A–” Over Son’s College Football Future

Ryan Day can handle 100,000 screaming fans, but his toughest opponent lives under the same roof. His son, R.J., a star high school quarterback, recently committed to Northwestern. When Ohio State plays the Wildcats in 2027, Day might have to coach against his own flesh and blood. But his wife, Nina, has already chosen her side.

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While appearing on the Cover 3 Podcast, Day was asked a direct question: how would he handle calling plays if his son was taking snaps for the opposing team? Instead of giving a soft parent answer, the Ohio State coach immediately fell back on his football instincts.

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“I would have to disguise some things on him because he’s very good in terms of recognizing things,” he said. “So we’re going to have to show blitz one way, get him to check it, and then bring it to the other.”

The room laughed, but Danny Kanell pointed out that it might upset his wife. Ryan Day didn’t even hesitate to respond. “A thousand percent,” he said. “She literally said, ‘If you play him and blitz him, I’m going to kick your a–.’”

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Nina isn’t new to defending her son. She grew up a mile from Ryan in Manchester, New Hampshire, married him in 2005, and has moved with him more than ten times for his career. When it comes to R.J., she doesn’t play along; she plays for keeps.

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Then he also revealed where his wife’s loyalty lies between Ohio State and Northwestern.

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“Somebody said, down the line, if he’s the starting quarterback at Northwestern and they play Ohio State, what are you going to do?” he recounted. “She looked at them like they were crazy. She said, ‘I’m going to be wearing Northwestern stuff. He’s blood.’”

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R.J. committed to Northwestern in May after choosing the Wildcats over offers that included Purdue, Syracuse, Cincinnati and South Florida. The 6’1 QB has been the starter at St. Francis DeSales in Columbus since his freshman season and already owns the school’s career records with 5,714 passing yards and 54 touchdown throws.

This story has another twist. The guy calling Northwestern’s offense is Chip Kelly. Before Ryan Day became Ohio State’s head coach, Kelly was coaching him at New Hampshire. That’s where Ryan Day made his name as a QB.

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Years later, the roles flipped. Ryan Day brought his old coach to Columbus as Ohio State’s OC for the Buckeyes’ 2024 national title run. Now Chip Kelly is the one who’ll be coaching Day’s son after landing at Northwestern following a one-year run with the Las Vegas Raiders. R.J. admitted the connection still feels unusual.

“Coach Kelly coached my dad in college, so that adds another layer to it,” he told ESPN.

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Northwestern coach David Braun has also described the recruitment as a process built on mutual trust, though NCAA rules prevent him from discussing unsigned recruits in detail. Whether R.J. ever starts against Ohio State remains unknown. One season stands between now and that scheduled meeting in Evanston. But one thing already sounds settled. Ryan Day may get to call the defense if that game ever happens. At home, though, Nina Day has already called the winner.