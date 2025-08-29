Ryan Day Reveals Jeremiah Smith Intentions for Texas Rematch as Steve Sarkisian Alerted by $7.5M Asset

College football in 2025 is shaping up for major chaos. The season kicks off with a Week 1 clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus—doesn’t that seem almost too good to be true? This isn’t just a game; it’s a revenge story. Last year, Texas got into Jeremiah Smith’s head even if they couldn’t win. And if they do it again, Ohio State will be out for blood. But Ryan Day isn’t letting that happen, as Smith’s focus is sharp and clear. Even if Steve Sarkisian enters as both the reigning champion and the team everyone wants to beat, Ohio State has its troops and $7.5 million weapon ready for the battle.

Entering his sophomore season, Jeremiah Smith is already being mentioned alongside greats like Reggie Bush and Adrian Peterson, and he’s a legitimate Heisman contender. As a freshman, he exploded onto the scene, racking up 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the nation with six plays of over 50 yards, helping Ohio State make a run for the national championship. Still not even 20 years old, he’s a dominant force on the field, seemingly destined for superstardom. Despite all the buzz and highlight-reel plays, one memory still remains: the game against Texas, where they stopped his run.

That’s right. Last season Jeremiah Smith just had one catch, a three-yard performance against Steve Sarkisian’s team. But that’s not the end of the story, as this exceptional WR is looking to avenge the only weak game of his career. And Ryan Day lays out his learnings and goal for this year on WBNS 10 TV. “You know, there were certainly opportunities that I think we could have got him the ball better, but, you know, they really worked hard to take care of him, and, Carnell really popped in a bunch of spots and so you know that that’s part of it as well,” Day said. It makes sense Smith was Texas’s only target last year. That’s exactly why Carnell Tate had to step up.

via Imago January 18, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 speaks on Media Day at College Football Playoff National Championship at the Georgia World Congress Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia.

Tate went in for 87 yards with 7 catches against Sark’s defense. So, with that, Ryan Day’s plan is clear. Try to get Smith the ball or make sure that other wideouts are ready to take the reins “I mean there’s gotta be ways that we can get him the ball, but also, you know, other guys gotta step up when they’re trying to take him away because like I say when he’s on the field, he makes everybody else on the field better. But it’s their responsibility to make sure they capitalize on that. So there’s a balance there, but we all know that when the ball’s in his hands, good things happen,” Day added.

Now, two things might work in Ryan Day’s favor. First, Ohio State and Jeremiah Smith are already familiar with Texas’s strategies from last year, and they’ve had months to devise countermoves. This could involve positioning Smith in various formations, distributing the ball to other receivers early to capitalize on any extra attention he receives, or implementing fresh passing plays to expose weaknesses in Texas’s defense.

And on top of that, even Smith’s ready to shut them down: “I’m definitely hungry for this one for sure.” Second, Texas’s secondary won’t be the same as it was in 2024. Star cornerback Jahdae Barron, a Thorpe Award winner and first-round draft pick, has moved on. So has safety Andrew Mukuba, a second-round pick.

Ryan Day gets real on his $7.5 million asset

People figured Ryan Day’s defense was toast when Jim Knowles left for Penn State, and who could blame them? Knowles had just orchestrated Ohio State’s run to a championship, boasting the nation’s top defense in nearly every stat (scoring, total yards, yards per play, red zone, you name it). But instead of freaking out, Ryan Day spent $2.5 million a year for three years to snag Matt Patricia in February. Regardless of your opinion, Patricia brings Super Bowl rings, strategic experience, and a history of building winning defenses.

Matt Patricia may have had a tough time at Detroit, but his resume in New England was the one that made an impact. He was with the Patriots for 16 years (2004–2017), starting as an offensive assistant before coaching linebackers and safeties, eventually taking over the defense. By 2010, he was calling plays, officially becoming the defensive coordinator in 2012, and winning three Super Bowls (’05, ’15, ’17).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Ryan Day is making sure that Steve Sarkisian and his team are aware of the threat they are going to face in the season opener. While praising Patricia’s coaching style, he said, “He’s, yeah, like you said, got 3 Super Bowl rings, and he’s coached a long time and is very, very smart, but I think he would tell you that it isn’t what you know, it’s what the players know, and I think he gets that and understands that, but he’s excited to get started as well.” Well, Patricia’s resume proves Day’s confidence.

From 2010 to 2017, Patricia’s defense was no joke. The Patriots reached the AFC Championship Game every year, went 75-21 during his six seasons as DC, and finished in the top 10 in scoring defense eight times. In 2016, they led the league in points allowed and won the Super Bowl. Even in 2014, when they ranked eighth, they still won the championship. Regardless of his head coaching struggles, his defensive track record is undeniable. Now, fighting against that guy’s defense wouldn’t be that straightforward for Steve Sarkisian and his team.