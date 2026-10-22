Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State Was Forced to Take Action After Officiating Blunders Nearly Cost Them Against Indiana

Ohio State beat Indiana 19-15 last week and then spent the next few days talking about the flags. The No. 4 Buckeyes moved to 6-1, but head coach Ryan Day made it clear he thinks the officiating played too big a role in how close it got.

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“I don’t want to break any confidentiality of what goes on, but yeah, I think it’s fair to see we all saw, you can see the still pictures, you can see what was,” said Ryan Day on Big Ten officials, per reporter Chase Brown. “Those are game-changing plays. I know they’re working hard to make sure it’s right and to get it right, but there was a handful of plays in that game that certainly were big plays.”

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That is a careful way of saying the Buckeyes were bothered. Ohio State usually sends in about 10 plays a week for review. After Indiana, it sent more. Day wouldn’t share what happens inside that process, only that the team gets feedback from officials and conference representatives each week.

He was specific about two receptions involving Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 4 catches for 68 yards. Day said both should have been passing interference.

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“When you’re talking about Jeremiah in particular, he’s so big and strong, and I mention this to the guys all the time when we’re going into these games: a tug, a pull or a bump on Jeremiah, based on almost anybody else in the country would look a lot different,” Day continued. “A foul is a foul… We got to recognize those types of things.”

Not all calls went against Ohio State, though. Indiana’s Kellan Wyatt was flagged for roughing the passer in the first half, which moved the Buckeyes to the Indiana 11-yard line.

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Bo Jackson had a 2-yard touchdown reception on fourth and goal before halftime. Indiana’s Isaiah Jones was also flagged for a late hit on backup quarterback Luke Fahey. Ohio State was penalized 7 times for 50 yards, and Indiana 4 times for 42 yards.

One late call went Indiana’s way, and officials waved off a targeting ruling on an Ohio State defender who hit quarterback Josh Hoover, but still enforced the 15-yard penalty. It came around the two-minute mark and helped Indiana keep its drive going.

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Indiana was close enough to use it. Hoover led a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 19-yard pass to Nick Marsh, and Turbo Richard caught the two-point conversion to make it 19-15. With 1:02 left, Marsh appeared to catch a go-ahead touchdown, but his left foot landed out of bounds. Ohio State ran out the clock.

The finish matters more now because of what happened to quarterback Julian Sayin. He hurt his right arm in the fourth quarter, and Day said he would be out indefinitely. Now, Day must address two pressing issues during the Buckeyes’ bye week: replacing Sayin and continuing to push for answers about the officiating.

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Freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair are competing for the starting job ahead of Ohio State’s October 31 trip to USC. Day said he will make the final call after hearing from coaches, the personnel department, and players.