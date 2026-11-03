Ryan Day Rips Ohio State Special Teams for Multiple Mistakes Behind USC’s 44-Yard Punt Return

Ryan Day called Ohio State’s punt coverage against USC a disaster, but that barely scratches the surface. The Buckeyes surrendered a 44-yard return, gifted USC another 15 yards with a reckless penalty, and turned a routine punt into a complete embarrassment. For a program with championship ambitions, Ohio State’s special teams looked anything but championship-caliber.

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Speaking on Buckeye Roundtable, Ryan Day didn’t bother dressing it up when discussing the play.

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“That was a disaster, that whole play, to put it kindly,” he said, as shared by Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope.

There’s not much to argue with there. Ohio State’s 30-18 defeat at the Coliseum was ugly enough without handing USC extra real estate. But the punt sequence captured almost everything that went wrong for the Buckeyes: poor execution, a lack of discipline, and another special teams breakdown. This time, it came with a painful price.

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The sequence started with Ohio State facing fourth down near midfield. The Buckeyes initially lined up to go for it, but a false start changed the plan. Joe McGuire came onto the field instead, and his 32-yard punt barely gave the coverage unit time to get organized.

USC’s Trent Mosley fielded the ball and found room to work. Ohio State failed to close the edges, allowing him to take it 44 yards. Then Beau Atkinson made matters worse with a late hit along the sideline, drawing a 15-yard personal foul. Just like that, a punt from USC’s 42-yard line ended with the Trojans taking possession at Ohio State’s 31. That’s a 73-yard swing in field position when the return and penalty are combined.

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This wasn’t some one-time mistake. Ohio State’s special teams have been giving Ryan Day reasons to complain for weeks, and the USC game only made the problem louder.

There had already been warning signs against Iowa. Connor Hawkins bounced a 40-yard field goal attempt off the upright, McGuire managed just 33 yards on a punt, and Phillip Bell allowed a punt to roll down to the two-yard line. Hawkins also missed a significant 45-yard field goal against Texas.

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Ryan Day had tried to change the unit’s mentality earlier in the season. Against Maryland, he even sent freshman Jordan Thomas after the punter on fourth down. It was an aggressive call, and there was some risk involved. A poorly timed hit could have handed Maryland a fresh set of downs.

The head coach understood that. He wanted the Buckeyes playing with more aggression rather than worrying themselves into another passive special teams performance.

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“If it was a 15-yarder, I probably would have had an aneurysm,” he said while discussing the punt-rush attempt.

The joke carried a little truth. Ryan Day was already tired of watching the unit give away opportunities. He wanted better execution, but he also wanted players willing to make something happen. The problem is that aggression and discipline have to coexist. Ohio State hasn’t consistently managed that balance.

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Ohio State’s mistakes went beyond one disastrous punt

Ohio State moved the ball just fine. That’s what makes the loss sting even more. The Buckeyes piled up 464 yards, crossed 200 in both rushing and passing, picked up 25 first downs, and held the ball for almost 40 minutes. USC managed only 14 first downs. Somehow, none of that was enough.

The Buckeyes kept getting in their own way. Red-zone trips ended without touchdowns, tackles were missed, and the penalty count climbed to 11 for 75 yards. Five flags came from holding or false starts, with an illegal formation penalty thrown into the mix. Too many free yards handed away, too many chances wasted.

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Special teams accounted for three penalties of their own. That is far too much self-inflicted damage for a team with Ohio State’s ambitions. Every time the Buckeyes appeared ready to build momentum, another flag or execution error dragged them backward. And now, the consequences are much bigger than an embarrassing afternoon in Los Angeles.

Ohio State has dropped to its second loss of the season and has very little room left to maneuver. Oregon, Northwestern, and Michigan are still coming to Columbus, while Nebraska awaits on the road. The Buckeyes cannot keep donating field position and expect their offense to bail everyone out. Ryan Day called the punt disaster what it was. Now it’s time to make sure his team doesn’t produce another one.