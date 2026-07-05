Ryan Day’s Former Defensive Coordinator Gives Major Life Update

Life has moved fast for former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. In the span of just a few years, he helped Ryan Day secure a national championship before departing Columbus for a new opportunity. Now, as he opens yet another coaching chapter, Knowles is also beginning a different journey away from the sideline.

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“Congrats to Jim and Andi Knowles on their marriage,” Derek Jones, an assistant coach at Tennessee, posted on X, captioning a picture of Knowles and his wife, Andi, in wedding garb.

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The post offered a glimpse into the longtime defensive coordinator’s life away from football, as he tied the knot.

It also marks a celebratory moment as he heads into the next chapter of a whirlwind coaching career, this time with Tennessee. For OSU fans, Knowles remains one of the most defining assistants of the Ryan Day era. After being hired ahead of the 2022 season, he inherited a defense devoid of identity and turned it into the best in college football.

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It all culminated in the 2024 season, when the Buckeyes’ defense emerged as the biggest reason the program returned to the top, capturing a national championship. Perhaps that’s why his departure surprised so many in Columbus. Despite Day trying to retain his DC, Knowles accepted Penn State’s offer to become the highest-paid assistant in all of college football.

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However, that chapter was short-lived; head coach James Franklin’s tenure came to an end when he was fired after the 2025 season. This led to the program buying out Knowles’ contract, paying him $9 million. Meanwhile, the wedding news arrives as he settles into his third different locker room since 2024.

Now, Knowles is headed to Tennessee for the upcoming season for a fresh start. While football will soon take up most of his attention, this latest announcement served as a reminder that the coach is beginning a new chapter in multiple phases of life.

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As he settles into life in Knoxville, Buckeyes fans who watched him engineer one of the best defenses in school history have another reason to celebrate his success beyond Ohio State.

Tennessee hopes Jim Knowles’ proven formula works again.

It’s clear why Tennessee wanted to bring Jim Knowles aboard. Throughout his stops at Oklahoma State and OSU, his defensive systems have improved with time instead of delivering immediately. The reason for the gradual turnaround is his scheme: it needs the team to develop discipline and communication skills to execute, which can take several seasons.

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During his first season at Oklahoma State, the team’s opponent points per play and opponent yards per play declined. But in each season after, the defense improved. In 2021, his final year at the program, Oklahoma State finished in the top 10 in several categories, including opponent points per play, opponent yards per game, and sacks per game.

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Ohio State experienced a similar evolution. After arriving in 2022, Knowles gradually reshaped the Buckeyes’ defense over the next three seasons, culminating in a dominant 2024 campaign in which the unit ranked No. 1 nationally in yards allowed, scoring defense, and red-zone defense. Tennessee will now be hoping that same blueprint delivers another elite defense in Knoxville.