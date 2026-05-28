Ryan Day’s OSU Announces 3 Major Kickoff Times, Including Season Opener

Excitement around Ryan Day’s Ohio State was already high after it was announced that Ohio State at Texas would kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 12, along with Michigan traveling to Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28. But now, it has topped even that, with the school officially announcing three more kickoff windows for the season, including the season opener on Sept. 5.

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Ohio State will open the 2026 season against Ball State at Ohio Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. It’ll be the start of the Buckeyes’ 137th football season, though the bigger number attached to Ryan Day is 26, as in 26 consecutive season-opening wins for Ohio State. That streak has become one of the sport’s few constants.

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The season opener will be the first meeting between Ohio State and Ball State. It’ll also be Ryan Day’s 31st game against a non-Big Ten opponent as head coach. That’s after counting the two games in 2018 where he won as the acting coach against Oregon State and TCU. Over their last 30 games, the Buckeyes are 24-6 and have averaged 41.7 points per game.

Ball State, meanwhile, enters its 102nd season overall and second year under head coach Mike Uremovich. The Cardinals are stepping into one of the harshest opening environments in college football. Ohio State is 39-1 all-time against current MAC programs. But the second kickoff announcement may say even more about Ohio State’s TV pull.

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Ohio State’s Sept. 19 game against Kent State will once again kick off at noon on FOX. The network likes putting the Buckeyes in its “Big Noon” time slot because fans always tune in, no matter who they’re playing or what time the game starts. Ohio State has faced Kent State only three times before and has won all three games. The last meeting came in 2014 when the Buckeyes embarrassed Kent State 66-0.

Moving on, the next scheduling comes in October.

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Ohio State also announced its Oct. 10 homecoming matchup against Maryland. The game will kick off sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the network still to be determined. And compared to the earlier kickoffs, this one stands out because at least three of the Buckeyes’ seven home games are now early-afternoon starts.

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Over the years, Ohio State has boasted an upper hand in this matchup with a 9-0 overall record against Maryland. The last time they met in 2023, the Buckeyes handed them a 37-17 loss and now hold a 5-0 home record heading into the upcoming matchup. And then there’s the rest of the schedule.

Ohio State’s second matchup against Texas will be one of the biggest nonconference games of the season. Then they’ll face Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and finally Michigan. There’s nothing to cruise by in 2026. That’s why the tickets are in high demand.

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Ohio State announces ticket sales dates

Ohio State already saw its ticket revenue jump from $58.8 million in FY2024 to $81.7 million in FY2025, according to reports. And if that is hint enough, then we suggest you grab your tickets as soon as possible. The OSU Department of Athletics also confirmed ticket-sale dates for the 2026 season. Fans can lock in Pick 3 mini-plans starting on June 16 at 10 a.m. ET. For fans eyeing single-game tickets, the sale date for the public is June 26. Meanwhile, Alumni Association members can get early access on June 23.

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The mini-plan gives fans options. They can pick either the Ball State or Kent State game and add two more matchups from Illinois, Maryland, and Northwestern. Pricing starts at $205, depending on seating location and availability. Single-game tickets begin at $57, where available. But the school also made it clear that fans should expect sellouts.

Ohio State warned fans that some games will inevitably disappear quickly and strongly encouraged buyers to use verified resale options through Ticketmaster, OhioStateBuckeyes.com, and the Buckeyes app to avoid fraud. After all, with teams like Oregon and Michigan coming to Columbus in the same season, those tickets are going to be in high demand.