Ryan Day Sends Clear Message on Julian Sayin’s Future After Heisman Heartbreak

The bright lights of New York crowned Fernando Mendoza as the 2025 Heisman winner, but that’s not the end of the world for the rest. And Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made sure his quarterback, Julian Sayin, knows that the night marked a starting point, not a setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Guys who get invited to New York are multiple-year players, you know, guys who have played a lot of football,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during the Heisman ceremony. “This is Julian’s first year of playing football, and to see the way that he’s taken this first year with everything that comes with being the quarterback at Ohio State and handling it with humility, he’s got a lot of football ahead of him. Not just this year, but down the road, and I’m really proud of him.”

Julian Sayin entered New York with the hope of winning the Heisman but finished fourth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting behind Notre Dame’s running back Jeremiyah Love. For Sayin, it was his childhood dream come true moment when he saw Marcus Mariota win the Heisman in 2014 and imagined himself on that stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite the heartbreak, Ryan Day wanted to make it clear to him how far he has come. And still have plenty of time left.

Sayin came in as a redshirt freshman starter from Alabama and took over for Will Howard. Throwing for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while leading the nation with a 78.4% completion rate. All this in just one year of time! Meanwhile, top contenders like Mendoza and Diego Pavia have already played at different stops and built their resumes strongly.