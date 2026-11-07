Ryan Day Sends Powerful Message to Ohio State Seniors as Buckeyes Enter Critical Four-Game Stretch

Ohio State’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and Ryan Day is putting his seniors on the spot. The Buckeyes are 6-2, sitting at No. 12 and outside the projected College Football Playoff field, with just four games left to salvage their season. Making matters worse, freshman Luke Fahey must lead the offense without injured starter Julian Sayin. Day has had enough of the mistakes and excuses.

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“For those guys, I know that they understand, but I’m constantly reminding them that this is an opportunity to leave a legacy, this is it, right now,” Ryan Day said, via NBC4’s Joe Nugent. “If there’s conversations that you feel like you need to have, if there’s guys you need to challenge, we cannot waste any time. Every moment is critical to get these things fixed and to go play our best game on Saturday. So I think they feel the urgency.”

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That’s not something a coach delivers when everything is going according to plan. Ohio State has some uncomfortable problems to address, and everyone knows the remaining schedule won’t offer many opportunities to hide them. The 30-18 loss to USC changed the mood around the program.

Eleven penalties for 75 yards, missed opportunities, dropped passes, and defensive breakdowns turned what should have been a major test into a miserable afternoon for the Buckeyes. Ohio State didn’t even find the end zone until the final 2:12.

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Before that game, Ryan Day believed his team was close to putting everything together. Afterward, he wasn’t nearly as convinced.

“I would have said going into the game, I thought we were very close,” he said. “I didn’t come out of the game feeling that way, just being dead honest.”

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The frustration wasn’t limited to the coaching staff. Austin Siereveld acknowledged that the offensive line couldn’t afford another performance like that, while Christian Alliegro pointed to defensive communication, tackling, and the big plays surrendered to USC.

Those are the kinds of mistakes experienced players are supposed to prevent. Ryan Day wants them talking, challenging teammates, and demanding better before another game gets away from them.

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He also singled out Kenyatta, describing him as someone Ohio State has counted on for leadership and will need again against Oregon. The bigger issue, however, is that leadership cannot stop at practice. Ryan Day has seen urgency during the week. Now he wants to see it when the lights come on.

Ohio State’s situation becomes more complicated with Julian Sayin sidelined by an arm injury. Luke Fahey is stepping into the starting QB role at an especially heated moment. That’s why Ryan Day’s demand for veteran support matters.

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Luke Fahey can’t be left to figure this out on his own. He needs the offensive line to hold up, receivers to catch the ball, and the running game to give him some help. The defense has its own job, too. Make a few stops and stop putting everything on the freshman’s shoulders. Ryan Day also made it clear that backing the QB isn’t just a job for the players inside the locker room.

“When I talk about needing everybody to rally around the quarterback, that means the fans,” he said.

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After getting beat up at USC, Ohio State will host No. 23 Oregon on November 7, followed by three more major tests.

Four games that could define Ohio State’s season

Ohio State’s remaining schedule offers little breathing room. Oregon is up first in Columbus, and the Ducks already have a win over USC on their resume. Northwestern follows on November 14, then comes a trip to Nebraska on November 21. Michigan closes the regular season on November 28. That’s hardly a stretch the Buckeyes can sleepwalk through.

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At No. 12, Ohio State is already on the wrong side of the playoff picture. Drop another game, and the damage could be difficult to undo. Ryan Day has no time to keep looking back at USC. His team needs answers, and it needs them now.

“We can’t sit here and dwell on what’s gone on in the past,” he warned. “We better learn from it pretty damn quick, though.”

That’s the assignment now. For Ohio State’s seniors, this is more than a chance to finish the season with a few wins. It’s their final opportunity to shape how this team is remembered. Ryan Day has put that responsibility on their shoulders.