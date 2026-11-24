Ohio State’s season has taken a bad turn. Ever since Julian Sayin’s injury, they’ve gone 1-3. Saturday’s 31-28 defeat at Nebraska ended its playoff hopes. Now there’s only one game left to focus on. Michigan at home. Ryan Day knows what’s coming, and he knows his team can’t afford another careless performance.

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Speaking on the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan, Ryan Day had plenty to say about Michigan’s defense and what his team must do to handle it. Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope shared his comments on X, and the Ohio State coach didn’t dress up the challenge.

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“One of the better defenses in the entire country, so our margin for error’s tiny,” he said. “We gotta be really tight with our plan and play clean.”

Imago Credits: Imago

Ohio State has already spent too much of this season making life difficult for itself with penalties. Through 11 games, the Buckeyes have committed 77 penalties costing them 590 yards. Against a defense like Michigan’s, mistakes could be costly.

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Ryan Day also pointed to the defensive improvements needed after the Nebraska loss, particularly against QB runs and on third down.

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“And then on defense, certainly we got to make improvements coming off of last week,” he said. “We’ve got to do a good job fitting some of these quarterback runs; we know we’re gonna see some of those, and then clearly, get off the field on third down.”

Perhaps the Buckeyes need this blunt assessment. Their biggest rivalry game is coming, and Michigan isn’t arriving in Columbus without a weapon of its own. The Wolverines might be struggling to move the football, but their defense is a different story. It’s been the one reliable part of Kyle Whittingham’s team.

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Michigan ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 17.5 points per game. It’s even better in total defense, sitting ninth in the FBS at 278.3 yards allowed per game. The latest performance against UCLA only strengthened that reputation.

Michigan stunned the previously unbeaten Bruins 18-16 in triple overtime on November 21. UCLA managed just 187 yards through three quarters, while the Wolverines finished with four sacks and three forced turnovers. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt didn’t hide his admiration.

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“That Michigan defense is one of the best things anybody does in college football,” he said. “That is an elite defense… That Michigan defense is outstanding. I think [it’s] one of the best defenses in the country.”

Even former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has similar concerns. Speaking at an event in a video shared by 10TV Sports’ Adam King, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have the better roster. But that doesn’t really make them the better team on Saturday.

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“The roster’s better at Ohio State … the best unit performing right now is the Wolverine defense, and that concerns me a little bit,” he said. “They really hammered UCLA… They kept UCLA to three points until right near the end of the game, so that’s a legit defense.”

Meyer also pointed out Michigan’s offensive problems. The Wolverines rank 132nd nationally in yards per game and 129th in scoring. Bryce Underwood is expected to start against Ohio State after being benched earlier in the season. He completed just 8 of 18 passes for 63 yards and an interception against the Buckeyes last year.

That mismatch is where Ohio State should have an advantage. But the Buckeyes have their own QB problem.

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Can Luke Fahey bring Ryan Day a rivalry win?

Julian Sayin’s absence has changed the outlook of Ohio State’s season. The freshman QB injured his throwing arm during the October 17 win over Indiana, and he isn’t expected to return for Michigan. That leaves true freshman Luke Fahey with the biggest start of his young career.

Fahey showed some promise against Nebraska, throwing for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 16-of-27 passing. Before halftime, he completed 9 of 12 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After that, he went 7 of 15 for just 96 yards. Ohio State cannot afford that kind of second-half drop against Michigan.

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Ryan Day says the preparation for Michigan goes far beyond one week of practice. Ohio State spends time discussing the rivalry throughout the year, making sure every player understands what the game means.

“More than half of our team’s from the state of Ohio, so they grew up on Saturdays after Thanksgiving, watching this game with their family or coming to the game,” he said. “All these guys understand that, and some guys will be new to it this year, fighting for a pair of Gold Pants, and some guys have been around (it) their whole lives.”

The stakes are familiar, but the circumstances aren’t. Ohio State enters at 7-4, while Michigan sits at 6-5, hardly the usual setup for a rivalry game of this magnitude. Meyer expects a fight, predicting a low-scoring contest around 17-10 or 17-14, with the Buckeyes coming out on top. Still, there is no margin for another mistake. And the Wolverines’ defense looks built to punish every one of them.