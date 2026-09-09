Ryan Day Sends Strong Message for OSU’s Texas-Born Players Ahead of Week 2 Test: “You Grew Up in That State”

Ohio State is heading deep into the heart of Texas this weekend, and for a handful of Buckeyes, this road trip is personal. Top-ranked Ohio State faces No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday, but the real narrative inside the locker room revolves around the kids who grew up bleeding Lone Star football.

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Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at a packed Darrell K Royal Stadium. It marks the first true road trial of the 2026 season for No. 1 Ohio State, setting up an explosive early test against a fierce non-conference rival.

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During his Tuesday media briefing, head coach Ryan Day was asked directly about the emotional pull for local talents like wide receiver Brock Boyd and star cornerback Devin Sanchez. Playing back home in Texas brings family crowds, extra noise, and heavy expectations.

Coach Ryan Day made it crystal clear that returning to Texas isn’t just another game for his local star but a personal challenge to step up when all eyes back home are on them. “I think, first off, everybody’s, you know, extremely fired up to go play down there,” Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day said to the media during a press conference on Sep 8th, 2026. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a while, but, you know, I think for the Texas guys, yeah, you grew up in that state, yeah, it’ll need a little something extra.”

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Freshman wideout Brock Boyd made his presence felt early in Week 1 against Ball State, hauling in a 22-yard pass and making key downfield blocks. Meanwhile, sophomore cornerback Devin Sanchez logged two solo stops across 42 snaps, proving he is ready to anchor the secondary in his home state.

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They aren’t the only ones carrying local pride back across state lines. Linebacker Riley Pettijohn and running back Legend Bey also return to familiar soil. For these young men, playing in Austin isn’t just another game on the calendar. It is a chance to prove themselves in front of the high school coaches and hometown crowds that watched them grow up.

History favors the Buckeyes recently, with Ohio State taking the last two meetings. They beat Texas 28-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic after the 2024 regular season. They then went on to defeat the Longhorns again, 14-7, in the 2025 regular-season opener at Ohio Stadium.

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The rivalry has been competitive over the years. Texas won the first meeting 25-22 in 2005 at Ohio Stadium, but Ohio State responded with a 24-7 win in Austin in 2006. Texas won again in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, 24-21. Four of the five games between the teams have been decided by one score, showing how closely matched they have been.

Walking into Darrell K Royal Stadium means facing over 100,000 hostile fans screaming in burnt orange. The environment will be intense from the opening kickoff, testing whether Ohio State’s young Texas core can handle the home-state pressure.

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Ohio State is not treating this game like the same matchup from the past two seasons. The Buckeyes have made changes to their roster and game plan with Texas specifically in mind. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged that past film won’t mean much this weekend.

“I don’t know if there’s a common denominator. I think each was different, just like this year’s different,” Sarkisian said. “We’re a different team today than we were two years ago, and they are, too. They were a different team last year than the year before. When you talk about Quinshon Judkins and Trevon Henderson, those guys were real factors, obviously, in that game two years ago. Last year, they had some elite defensive players. Three of the top (11) picks were on defense with (Caleb) Downs, (Arvell) Reese, and (Sonny) Styles.”

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When the Buckeyes step onto the field Saturday night, Ryan Day’s words will be ringing in his players’ ears. For the Texas boys on Ohio State’s roster, bringing home a win will mean everything.