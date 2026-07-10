Ryan Day Set to Host Son of NFL Great for Major Ohio State Visit

Ryan Day knows what real interest looks like in Columbus. It shows up when a prospect chooses to walk into Ohio Stadium on the loudest day of the year, with The Game roaring around him. For the Buckeyes, that moment is the clearest measure of fit. For Gaige Weddle, son of former NFL great Eric Weddle, it is the visit that matters most.

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Reports indicate Weddle is already lining up another trip to Columbus. This time, the date is set for Nov. 28 during the Buckeyes’ rivalry showdown against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. Rivals’ Adam Gorney reports that the 2028 safety wants to see college football’s biggest rivalry firsthand after an unofficial visit in mid-June.

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That timing is not accidental. A June camp shows interest. A return for The Game shows intent. For a prospect raised around NFL film rooms and hard truths, nothing sells a program louder than a packed Ohio Stadium on rivalry day. If Weddle leaves Columbus with that noise in his ears, every other visit becomes a comparison.

Gaige Weddle isn’t approaching recruiting like the average high school star. Growing up with a father who spent 13 seasons in the NFL changes how you evaluate programs. Flashy facilities and hype videos don’t carry much weight when you’ve spent your life around professional football. That’s why Ohio State caught his attention.

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“I mean, they know how to get it done, and there’s good people,” he said after his previous visit. “The coaches are the foundation of the school. And they bring the culture. They’re going to develop me and push me to my best ability and get me ready for the draft.”

Imago January 20, 2025: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during pregame of College Football Playoff National Championship game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250120_zma_c04_240 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

At this stage, Ohio State, Georgia, and Oklahoma are the programs most often mentioned as leaders for Weddle. Utah stays relevant too, especially with Eric Weddle scheduled to join the school’s Ring of Honor. The Buckeyes have another advantage working in their favor. The safeties coach, Matt Guerrieri, is a close confidant of Weddle.

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“It’s mutual respect,” he told Rivals. “He’s what I want in a college coach, and he has a vision for me. We kind of laid that out and what type of player I’m going to be and what I can do. At this point, we’ve transitioned to the part where it’s almost a friendship where we can talk about anything.”

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Guerrieri has backed that up by walking Weddle through Ohio State’s defense, breaking down how the Buckeyes deploy their safeties and using Caleb Downs as a live example of the standard.

“It’s really special,” he said.

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Gaige Weddle received OSU’s offer in October last year. Inviting him back for the season’s biggest home game signals just how much the Buckeyes covet him.

Gaige Weddle wants to be developed for the NFL

Ohio State’s 2028 defensive class is still in its early stages, with 4-star DL Jameer Whyce currently the Buckeyes’ only defensive commitment. Landing a player like Gaige Weddle would instantly give the class another centerpiece. ARivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 3 safety in the 2028 class.

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Perhaps the biggest reason Ryan Day believes he has a real chance has nothing to do with NIL. Eric Weddle has emphasized that his son’s decision won’t be driven by money.

“The big picture is a 10-year career in the NFL,” the 6x Pro Bowler told Cleveland.com. “And how am I going to get there? This is a stepping stone to that. Along the way, yes, everything else is important. Academics, getting a degree. But really, the game has changed, and his dreams and goals are that.”

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Development, trust, relationships, and finding coaches who can prepare Gaige Weddle for the next level matter far more than the biggest paycheck. That thought is evident every time the prospect himself discusses recruiting. He talks about position coaches, strength coaches, player development, and culture before mentioning anything else. Those are things Ohio State can boast about having.

Eric Weddle has said his son’s choice will not chase the biggest paycheck. He wants a program that builds NFL habits, not just highlights. Ohio State’s track record with defensive backs, plus its visibility in big games, matches that blueprint. For Gaige, this visit is less about tours and more about testing that fit under pressure.

When Michigan comes to Columbus in late November, Weddle will weigh whether he can see himself in scarlet and gray once his college career starts.