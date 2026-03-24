Ryan Day Set to Lose a Prime 4-Star Target to SEC Powerhouse, per Report

Ryan Day’s OSU may have made the cut for the final top 15 schools for the No. 3 RB of the 2027 class, Landen Williams-Callis. But their chances of securing this 4-star prospect seem dim, thanks to a strong push from Mike Elko at Texas A&M.

“[Texas] A&M has coveted [Williams-Callis] for quite some time now, and they’re in the lead group,” said Steve Wiltfong during his Monday appearance on Rivals’ The Inside Scoop with Josh Newberg. “The Rivals’ prediction machine favors Texas A&M… Getting back to Texas A&M, seeing the offense in practice was a big deal for him. Obviously, the Aggies will remain on the gas for one of the most coveted players in the country at the position.”

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Not only does the Aggies’ offense under OC Holmon Wiggins help the program lead the recruiting race for the star RB, but there is already a big need at running back on the roster next year. That’s because their 2026 projected starter, Rueben Owens, is expected to declare for the NFL draft after this season.

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Ryan Day may lose this target despite Ohio State’s strong track record of RB development and a high-powered offense, which ranked 21st with 33.4 PPG in 2025. In fact, Rivals’ prediction also reflects that. Still, the Buckeyes are not out of this race and are specifically listed as one of the programs he plans to visit during his spring tour this year. The Buckeyes still have some potential of impressing him, having produced stars like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the past. Bo Jackson, who had a breakout season last year, is also an elite RB in the making.

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Another SEC rival makes the race more difficult for Ryan Day

Landen Williams-Callis is a native of the Lone Star state, making it difficult for Ohio State to beat the Aggies, and the Longhorns. After trimming his list to a top 15, a recent visit to Austin moved the needle for the talented RB. He left campus impressed by the energy around the program and the vision laid out for his future role.

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Texas’ new RBs coach, Jabbar Juluke, stands out particularly for Williams-Callis. His connection with the coach will matter a lot, given that Texas has a 1.7% chance to land this elite RB as per Rivals RPM. Still, the recruitment race has become a battleground with other contenders pushing hard. But Texas has clearly planted its flag as a serious player, and an official visit to Austin is expected in June.

The star RB seems to be inclined toward staying home, as he is also interested in TCU, Texas Tech, and SMU. With so many in-state programs in the mix for Williams-Callis, Ryan Day will have to create a solid impression on him when he comes visiting.

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This is a fight to get a prospect who racked up 3,502 rushing yards and 59 TDs last season; it explains why neither of the contenders will go down without giving their all to lure Landen Williams-Callis. Let’s see who checks all the boxes for the elite RB, who will be an impact player for whichever team chooses him.