Ryan Day Shares Final Message as Ohio State Embraces ‘Villain’ Mentality Upon Entering Enemy Territory

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes have landed in Austin, Texas, for a massive top-five showdown against the fourth-ranked Longhorns. Stepping off the plane, head coach Ryan Day didn’t try to downplay the crazy crowd waiting for them. Instead, he made it clear that his group is happily playing the bad guy as they step into one of the most hostile stadiums in college football.

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“I mean, a lot of guys here have played in some big games like this, so that’s good,” Ryan Day said when asked whether the Buckeyes will embrace the villain mentality. “Some new guys, so going through the process. But no, it was good, good flight here. You know, we’ll kind of build up tomorrow. We got a long day ahead of us.”

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Ohio State is leaning all the way into the “villain” role this season, and head coach Ryan Day is using it as a mental trick to get his players fired up for hostile road games. The Buckeyes enter the year with a super-stacked roster and national championship hype, and they know they are the team everyone loves to hate and wants to beat.

That is exactly why Day wants his squad to embrace being the bad guys, block out the crowd, and use that “us against the world” energy to bond more tightly as a unit. And there may not be a better stage for that mindset than Texas, a team that has been waiting almost one year for revenge.

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Operating as the bad guy in college football isn’t just a mental game, but also a proven focus tactic. When a powerhouse team plays in front of 100,000 screaming opposition fans, trying to win over the crowd or stay neutral never works.

By leaning into the hate, coaches take away the crowd’s power to intimidate them; every single boo and harsh cheer becomes fuel instead of a distraction. It turns a scary, hostile stadium into a simple, tight-knit circle where it’s strictly the eleven guys on the field against everybody else in the stands.

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Ryan Day is far from the first coach to tap into this psychology. Across top-tier college football, elite programs carrying massive NIL payrolls and national championship expectations are actively adopting this “us against the world” identity.

From Kirby Smart’s Georgia squads creating artificial disrespect to Nick Saban historically turning external noise into internal discipline, modern powerhouse teams use the “villain” label to stay hungry. When every opposing stadium treats your arrival like a bowl game, playing the bad guy keeps a star-studded team from getting comfortable.

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Since the Buckeyes are playing on the road, playing a top-tier opponent on the road this early in the scheduling mix brings a massive level of intrigue.

Coach Day mentioned that they have been preparing for this specific environment and opponent for months. Now that game day is finally here, the time for overthinking is over. The game plan is simple: trust the grueling physical training from the offseason and let the players execute the schemes they know by heart.

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One of the biggest storylines to watch is how Ohio State’s revamped, NFL-caliber coaching staff handles the pressure. Having heavyweight names like offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia working together gives the Buckeyes a unique tactical edge. Day noted that the staff is completely fired up for this chess match, bringing a wealth of professional experience to the sidelines to help guide the team through hostile moments.

Although the Buckeyes have plenty of seasoned veterans who have survived games before, they are also relying on some incredibly talented true freshmen. Day noted the young players’ energy, citing Chris Henry Jr. as an example.

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And Ohio State is not leaving anything to chance when it comes to its routine in Texas. Ohio State is strictly sticking to “Buckeye Time” during its stay in Texas. While the local kickoff is 6:30 PM, Ohio State keeps internal clocks at 7:30 PM Eastern. Perhaps, very smart move to keep the players’ sleep, meals, and energy levels on the same schedule they’re used to, so they can be at their best when the game begins.

Winning a heavyweight fight like this requires serious staying power, and the Buckeyes know it won’t be an easy night. Day emphasized that the primary goal is to use their roster depth and keep pushing for all quarters.

“We got to play some depth in the game, but you know we just got to keep swinging for four quarters in this thing and come home with a victory. That’s what I just said. Like, we got to get back on the plane with a victory. That’s the number one goal here.” Day said.

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At the end of the day, plenty of teams are waiting for the Buckeyes to finally stumble. But with the Buckeyes fully embracing their villain mentality, Day and his players appear more than ready to walk into enemy territory and spoil the party.