Ryan Day Shares Honest Feelings on Jeremiah Smith After Ohio State WR Makes Heisman Stance Clear

Imagine Ryan Day, head coach of Ohio State, grinning ear to ear, talking about his star wide receiver. The hype isn’t just from the Buckeyes’ sidelines. Analyst Joel Klatt has also thrown out some seriously big comparisons for Jeremiah Smith. Klatt sees flashes of Randy Moss in him. But wait, it doesn’t stop there. His game is also drawing parallels to Julio Jones, another titan of the NFL WR world. I mean, for a player barely in his first season, that level of recognition is almost unheard of.

From the moment Jeremiah stepped on campus, Day noticed something different. Yes, and except for the 76 catches, 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, type of numbers. Ryan Day recently sat down with Ahmed Fareed of NBC Sports, reflecting on the thrill of winning the 2024 CFP National Championship and, of course, Jeremiah Smith’s “natural talent.” Day was practically glowing as he talked about how Jeremiah isn’t just a star because of the stats, it’s something beyond that.

“The natural talent, size, power, and strength are significant,” Day said on the show. “But I think it’s just how self-motivated he is and how disciplined he is. You know, this is somebody who doesn’t get himself too distracted with anything. He’s very simple in his approach, but he goes hard and he wins every single drill that he’s in. And you don’t have to motivate him.” Coaches like Ryan Day don’t just rave about size or speed. They rave about mindset. Like, after the Buckeyes’ painful loss to Michigan last season, Jeremiah made a bold promise that’s gotten everyone buzzing around Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago January 18, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 speaks on Media Day at College Football Playoff National Championship at the Georgia World Congress Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta U.S – ZUMAs304 20250118_zaf_s304_008 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

AD

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy. In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them,” yes, Smith said that. “For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them.” That 13-10 loss stung badly, especially since it kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title game. For a 19-YO, this is like high-level motivation. Chip Kelly, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and a former NFL head coach, even said Smith approaches meetings and practice like a guy with 10 years in the league, not just a rookie.

From high school, Jeremiah was no stranger to greatness. He dominated for Chaminade-Madonna Prep, capturing state championships and earning prestigious awards like the Maxwell Award, High School Player of the Year. His blend of size, speed, and ridiculous body control translates to jaw-dropping catches. Riley Daniels, a high school coach who has faced countless future NFL stars, calls Jeremiah head and shoulders above anyone he’s seen. And even playing alongside future pros like Emeka Egbuka and star running backs, Jeremiah emerged as the offensive centerpiece for the Buckeyes in his freshman year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Day also adds, “As he’s growing into the role of becoming a great player. He’s also becoming more of a leader. And he’s a man of few words, but when he speaks, people listen.” Day shared how Jeremiah is always the first guy to show up during warmups and workouts. That sets the standard that everyone else tries to match. And the best part? You don’t even have to motivate him; he’s self-driven and competitive to the core. Now that’s a crucial quality a leader should possess. Jeremiah might not be the loudest leader in the locker room, but his leadership is crystal clear through his actions. One of the most memorable moments was during the Rose Bowl, where Jeremiah racked up seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The performance cemented him as a bona fide star on the national stage.

Jeremiah Smith sets his gold standard

Imagine Jeremiah Smith stepping onto the college football scene with all eyes on him. And along with it, whispers about the Heisman Trophy swirl around his name. But Jeremiah himself got a different take, and he’s been crystal clear about it. Jeremiah recently shared that the Heisman Trophy isn’t his main play. “Heisman, you know how that goes. I mean, whoever [is] the most popular got the biggest name. So, I really don’t think too much of that,”Smith told Yahoo Sports.“But the Biletnikoff, best receiver award, [is] definitely something I’m aiming towards. That’s a goal of mine for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Biletnikoff Award is prestigious honor given to the nation’s top wide receiver. That’s his mission. This stance comes from experience and a clear-eyed focus. Jeremiah knows players like Travis Hunter, who not only picked up the Heisman but also the Biletnikoff last year. They are high-profile phenoms turning heads everywhere. But Jeremiah isn’t just chasing trophies; he’s aiming to outwork, outplay, and outshine on the gridiron in a way that earns respect on his terms.

Coach Day backs this perspective too, seeing Jeremiah as more than a stat sheet stuffed with numbers. Day says Jeremiah’s become the central figure in the Buckeyes’ offense. He is the one the whole playbook revolves around now. With that kind of leadership and consistency, the Biletnikoff seems like a perfect target.