Ohio State’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and Ryan Day can’t afford another disaster. With a hostile Nebraska crowd and a top-ranked defense waiting in Lincoln, true freshman Luke Fahey faces his toughest road test yet. But Day isn’t leaving his young quarterback to figure it out alone. Ahead of Saturday’s Big Noon showdown, the Buckeyes coach laid out exactly what Fahey needs to survive the pressure and keep Ohio State’s postseason dreams alive.

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When asked specifically what it will take for Fahey to succeed against a sneaky-good Nebraska defense that ranks among the nation’s top 10 in points and yards allowed per game and 28th in sacks with 27, Day emphasized that the freshman won’t have to carry the load all by himself.

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“Well, just in general, the offensive line has got to do a great job of staying on schedule, getting us down [the field],” Day explained. “Last week, I felt we had efficient runs and completions, and it’s got to be the same thing in this game. Everyone’s got to do their job at a high level. That’s what it is: great focus, handling the environment. It’s gonna be loud, but everybody around him is gonna help him out, get him into a rhythm… It’s the opportunity for him to get his first road win, so it’s gonna be important.”

Rather than asking Fahey to play hero ball in a noisy stadium where none of Ohio State’s current players have ever played, Day wants the supporting cast to take the pressure off him. With three starts under his belt, the freshman has shown steady improvement in his command of the offense, especially if the running game keeps the Buckeyes out of obvious passing downs.

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Fahey, a former four-star prospect out of Mission Viejo, California, was thrust into the starting lineup after star quarterback Julian Sayin went down with an elbow injury during Ohio State’s win over Indiana last month. After dropping his first two starts against USC and Oregon, Fahey bounced back in a big way last Saturday, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after completing 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 28-19 win over Northwestern.

Through six appearances this season, Fahey has thrown for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 65.4% completion rate.

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Having an offensive line nearing full strength, with captain Austin Siereveld settling in at left tackle and Luke Montgomery cleared to play, should give Fahey the protection he needs to get the ball to star receiver Jeremiah Smith early and often.

Still, Day knows the bigger picture is just as intense. Sitting at 7-3 overall (5-2 in the Big Ten) and ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings (No. 16 in the AP Poll), Ohio State has zero margin for error over its final two regular-season games against Nebraska and Michigan, and Day made sure to remind everyone what is riding on Saturday’s kickoff.

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Ryan Day isn’t overlooking Nebraska one bit!

Even though the Buckeyes have dominated the series against the Cornhuskers, Day knows it won’t be an easy one for either team.

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“Yeah, I think whatever it is, it is the same for both teams. But no, I think we have the right mindset coming into this game,” Day said. “We certainly know what’s at stake for us, and we know that everything we do matters in this game. Quick wake-up call tomorrow and getting after it. It’s a very good team we’re playing against… so this is an opportunity for our team to show where we are right now and make a statement.”

Day also pointed out that the Buckeyes cannot afford to overlook Nebraska’s physicality on either side of the ball.

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Under head coach Matt Rhule, the 6-4 Cornhuskers have pushed top contenders like Indiana and Oregon right into the fourth quarter, and their dual-threat quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, can hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground.

To contain him, Ohio State’s defense plans to stop the run first and force the mobile passer to stay inside the pocket rather than scrambling to extend plays.

That will require sticky coverage from the secondary on the back end so Colandrea holds onto the ball longer, paired with a relentless, unified rush from the entire front seven.

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With potentially unsettled weather and a hostile Memorial Stadium crowd waiting in Lincoln, Saturday morning will be a true trial by fire for the freshman. If Fahey follows Day’s blueprint, staying on schedule, leaning on his teammates, and blocking out the noise, he can pick up his first career road win and keep Ohio State’s playoff dreams alive heading into next week’s rivalry showdown with Michigan.