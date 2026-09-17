Ryan Day Shares Major Change In Jeremiah Smith Since Texas Heartbreak

Following Ohio State’s brutal 24-23 heartbreak against Texas, head coach Ryan Day revealed a major change in Jeremiah Smith. The superstar wideout has transformed his frustration into an aggressive, vocal leadership edge that is reshaping the locker room. Rather than letting the one-point loss settle into self-pity, Smith immediately stepped up to drive the team forward ahead of their upcoming schedule. While Day was visibly stung by the finish, his faith in his superstar playmaker hasn’t flinched.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He wants to win in the worst way this year, and he wants to reach our goals,” Day said on his Thursday radio show on September 17. “He does not like to lose. I can tell you that right now. … He got back to work this week and was a leader for us and will continue to be this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-point fourth-quarter collapse visibly crushed Smith as he walked off the field. Yet, despite being in his sophomore season, Smith has stepped up as a vocal and physical anchor for the team. Rather than pointing fingers at a passing game that largely failed to find other weapons against Texas, Smith focused on keeping the roster united.

“Special in a lot of different ways, and he goes so hard all the time. We just have to recognize that while he’s here, we have something special here,” Day added. “He will leave a great legacy behind at Ohio State.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith was the undisputed backbone of the offense, hauling in 8 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown, while all other Ohio State wide receivers combined for a mere 2 catches for 24 yards. All the balls were launched toward his direction, and he never folded. This level of resilience mirrors his growth during previous high-stakes games, where he similarly carried the offense through tough secondary adjustments.

Once Texas coach Steve Sarkisian realized Smith was the only active threat, the Longhorns successfully bracketed and triple-covered him out of the game for the final 20 minutes. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp abandoned soft zone coverage entirely and shifted Texas to an aggressive man-to-man scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The free releases disappeared as Texas cornerbacks began physically jamming Smith at the line of scrimmage. Smith did manage one final explosive moment, beating cornerback Warren Roberson on a 43-yard vertical route, but that play served as the absolute end of his production.

For No. 1 Ohio State, the blown lead carries massive national implications, immediately shaking up the Big Ten standings and complicating their path toward a top seed in the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Went Down That Night?

This was a collapse that no one could have expected, but that’s the beauty of football. The Buckeyes were in complete control for the first three quarters, building a commanding 23-3 lead before entering the final 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the late third quarter, wide receiver Emmett Mosley fumbled inside Ohio State territory, and Texas receiver Cam Coleman recovered to preserve possession. Three plays later, Texas scored its first touchdown to make it 23-10, starting the momentum shift.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning then kept the comeback alive, connecting on a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 23-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the ensuing drive, Ohio State attempted to answer on third down, but quarterback Julian Sayin’s deep shot to Smith fell incomplete. Day opted for a 45-yard field goal attempt with 4:17 remaining, but Connor Hawkins missed wide, handing full momentum back to the Longhorns.

Texas capitalized on the final possession, capping off the drive on third-and-goal with a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 24-23 lead with just 25 seconds remaining and seal the victory.