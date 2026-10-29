Ryan Day Shares Mixed Injury Update as Ohio State Gets Two Key Players Back While Two WRs Remain Questionable for USC Game

Ohio State finally had a week to recover after its 19-15 win over Indiana on October 17. The Buckeyes managed to get past the Hoosiers, but several players were dealing with injuries by the time the game ended. With a trip to USC coming up, the coaching staff had more to worry about than preparing for another Big Ten opponent. The biggest question was how many of those injured players would be ready to return.

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The bye week helped, but it didn’t solve everything. Ohio State is already preparing to play without its starting quarterback, while injuries have also affected the offensive line, receiving corps, and defense. Fortunately, the Buckeyes have received some encouraging news ahead of Saturday’s game. Still, a few important names remain uncertain, leaving Ryan Day with decisions to make before the team heads to Los Angeles.

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“Jay Timmons, Brandon Inniss and Brock Boyd are questionable, while Austin Siereveld and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are cleared to play in Ohio State’s road game at USC,” Eleven Warriors reported on X on October 29.

Imago BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers on October 17, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261017072

Siereveld’s return comes at an important time for the Buckeyes. He hasn’t played since the October 3 matchup against Iowa, missing the next two games. His absence forced Ohio State to make adjustments along the offensive line, with Gabe VanSickle stepping in and Phillip Daniels returning against Indiana.

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During his Monday appearance on 97.1 The Fan, Day sounded encouraged about getting his offensive linemen back.

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“We should have a full week of practice and a full arsenal of guys up front,” Day said.

However, Day wasn’t ready to confirm how much Siereveld would play. The lineman is returning to full practice this week, and the coaching staff still needs to see how he responds.

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“This will be his first full week of practice. So we’ll have to see how he is coming back and then kind of go from there,” Day said, according to Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy.

Day also indicated that Siereveld would return at tackle rather than right guard, where he began the season. That could change how Ohio State lines up against USC, particularly with Daniels also available.

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While the Buckeyes are getting help along the offensive line, the situation at wide receiver remains uncertain.

Inniss and Boyd are both questionable for Saturday’s game. Boyd missed the Indiana matchup, and Ohio State will have to monitor both players before deciding whether they’re ready to face the Trojans.

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There are concerns on defense, too. Timmons missed the fourth quarter against Indiana and remains questionable, while linebacker Eli Lee and cornerback Amare Miller are also listed as questionable.

Jackson Jr.’s clearance is welcome news after he appeared to hurt his knee against Indiana. Although he returned for the final two plays, he needed help leaving the field afterward.

Day previously explained that the bye week allowed several players to rest, even if they weren’t necessarily unable to practice.

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“So last week was a great opportunity to get a bunch of guys sort of some rest,” Day said, according to Bucknuts. “Some of them could have practiced. Some of them we just kind of held back.”

Ohio State faces another big decision at quarterback

The injury concerns don’t end with the receiving corps. Starting quarterback Julian Sayin is sidelined after getting hurt against Indiana, leaving Ohio State to choose between Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair.

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Fahey replaced Sayin during the Indiana game, but Day has given both quarterbacks an opportunity to compete during the bye week.

“I think both quarterbacks practiced well last week, which was good,” Day said Tuesday. “It was good energy. Guys were rallying around both guys, and you know we’ll keep working this week and keep working on packages for both guys.”

The coach hasn’t ruled out using both players against USC, although a decision on the primary starter is expected before the game.

Ohio State also remains without running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, who underwent Lisfranc surgery and hopes to return later in the season.

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For the Buckeyes, getting Siereveld and Jackson Jr. back provides some relief before a difficult road matchup. But with Inniss and Boyd still questionable and the quarterback situation unsettled, Day has plenty to sort out before Saturday’s kickoff.