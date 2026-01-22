Ryan Day Shortlists 3 Potential OSU OC Candidates After Brian Daboll Exits Picture

Ohio State will look much different next season. That isn’t limited to the roster. Even the coaching staff will have new faces, especially in the offense. Ryan Day has been looking for an offensive coordinator. The former New York Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, was one of the targets. With him looking likely to stay in the pros, we don’t have clarity on a favorite despite three in-house names being considered for the role.

According to Ohio State insider Austin Ward, the program is more certain about what it wants than who it wants. Having said that, the Buckeyes are confident in the long-term value of assistants such as Keenan Bailey, Billy Fessler, and Tyler Bowen, all of whom are considered potential coordinators and have already participated in internal discussions with Ryan Day.

Bailey’s rise is a prime example of that internal trust. He started as an intern in 2016 and has since worked his way up to become the Buckeyes’ tight ends coach and co-OC. He received his first on-field position in 2023 and has worn almost every offensive hat imaginable, from quality control to senior advisor. Day has long praised both his football IQ and his ability to connect. “Keenan is an excellent coach,” Day said. “He’s a really sharp young man who’s going to do unbelievable things in his career.”

He is seen across the entire program as a coach who has a thorough understanding of OSU’s culture, who has contributed to the creation of record-breaking WR and QB rooms, and who still feels like he’s just getting started.

Then comes Billy Fessler, who has spent years working closely with elite passers and provides a QB-centric edge to the room. Fessler has already made major strides as OSU’s QB coach, especially during Will Howard’s record-breaking 2024 campaign. Howard called him an “integral part” of his development, saying, “He taught me more than most guys in that role ever could.” Fessler has experience with both play-calling and teaching, having worked with Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud and as an OC at Akron.

Lastly, we have Tyler Bowen, who brings a veteran presence from coaching nearly every offensive position at the Power Four level and in the NFL. Bowen, who is currently OSU’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was an OC at Virginia Tech and Penn State before becoming known for his efficient offenses.

Ryan Day even highlighted both his experience and recruiting track record when announcing his hire, calling him “a terrific coach.”

“I am really pleased to announce the addition of Tyler Bowen and his family to our coaching staff,” said Day. “He’s a terrific coach who will bring experience to the staff along with an excellent record as a recruiter.”

Bowen’s background in developing NFL talent and building productive run games gives OSU a steady hand in the trenches.

However, while naming these three assistants, Austin Ward also stressed that the program may go to someone outside. Unlike Hartline, if such a candidate comes in, the responsibilities will be different.

“That position is not expected to be counted as a full-time recruiter, so the size of the coaching roster is going to expand and could potentially revolutionize the way major programs structure their staffs moving forward,” Ward wrote.

Daboll would have been an ideal fit, considering Matt Patricia is already calling the defense with his experience in the pros.

Ohio State loses out on Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll’s name was among the first to surface when OSU began searching for a new OC, especially after his high-profile firing as HC of the New York Giants in October 2025. The Buckeyes’ fanbase and media circles were buzzing at the thought of a coach who helped mold Josh Allen into an elite QB.

But the timing wasn’t in OSU’s favor. With the Buffalo Bills deciding to part ways with Sean McDermott, Daboll’s path to Columbus was effectively closed. The Bills had already eyed him for the HC role, and even if that didn’t work, he was a good fit for OC jobs at other NFL teams.

Fortunately for Ryan Day, there is no need to rush. The roster is set, and he knows how coveted the position is. The new OC will have an experienced quarterback and a wide receiver room led by Jeremiah Smith. Even in the past, Ryan Day has taken time before announcing his coaching hires.