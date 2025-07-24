Ryan Day Shrugs off Texas Pressure With Strong Will Howard Message for QB1

Ryan Day doesn’t flinch. Not when Texas looms like a playoff semifinal in Week 1. Not when Arch Manning headlines one of the most hyped defensive units in college football. Not even when he’s replacing 14 NFL draft picks, including the QB who handed Ohio State its first national title in a decade. “We’re not defending national champions. We’re not defending anything. They can’t take the trophy away,” he said during Big Ten Media Day on July 22. A great offseason isn’t enough because he knows what’s coming on August 30.

Texas isn’t just an opener. It’s a sledgehammer to test your foundation. On July 23, Ryan Day joined Cover 3 Podcast, and in true Buckeye fashion, he made one thing clear. Ohio State has prepared for a challenging opponent in Texas. “The guys are used to that part of it,” the HC said. But he gave his QBs a powerful message that gets a team to the championship stage. “Whoever takes care of the ball, makes good decisions, and really understands that with the type of guys that we have surrounding him, plays routinely and completions is what won Will Howard a national championship,” he said. That’s a message every Buckeye QB hopeful needs to etch into their locker room.

Ryan Day added, “His overall toughness and leadership, playing well on third down, playing well down in the red zone, and then two-minute when it comes up, you got to be efficient.” That’s what won Will Howard the big one. Not just the 17-of-21 for 231 yards in the 34-23 title game vs Notre Dame. Not the 13 straight completions. Not even the 6-for-6 on third down. It was his grit, his poise, and his refusal to flinch when the lights turned red. And Ryan Day wants that blueprint xeroxed into OSU’s 2025 QB1.

Despite a challenging opener, Ohio State regularly plays monster games. Their schedule reads more like a college football gauntlet than a regular season. But the head coach isn’t using it as a scare tactic—he’s using it as armor. He even pointed to Oregon’s 2024 run as an example. The Ducks didn’t face a gauntlet schedule, which helped them go undefeated in the regular season—only for the Buckeyes to knock them out 41-21 in the CFP quarterfinals.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult,” he said of the opener. “Understanding that part of it and knowing that a loss may not just be the end of the season nowadays is important. But then making the changes and fixing the things that went wrong is going to be what’s different.” Everything starts with the QB. So who’s the QB1?

Ryan Day is still divided in his QB1 decision

Julian Sayin vs. Lincoln Kienholz. It’s still “neck and neck,” Ryan Day said after spring football that gave us flashes, not verdicts. And now, it appears the situation hasn’t really changed. “Same, because it’s hard to make any progress unless you’re actually on the field playing football, but I think both guys have gotten stronger,” he said.

Last season, Julian Sayin went 5-for-12 for 84 yards and a score in limited action as a true freshman. Meanwhile, Lincoln Kienholz’s stat sheet stayed clean. Now, the true competition kicks into overdrive. Big Ten Media Days in Vegas saw Ryan Day lean on intangibles. “They’ve been throwing with the wide receivers,” he said. “We’re gonna put them in as many competitive situations as we possibly can to figure out who handles that the best.” Leadership’s the buzzword now.

Ohio State AD Mickey Marotti’s summer strength program will crown the “Gold” and “Iron” Buckeyes, the HC euphemizes them as alpha dogs. He knows experience doesn’t guarantee anything. Will Howard had it. These guys don’t. So depth matters, and so does readiness. “We’ve got to be on point Week 1,” he said. “We can’t be messing around,” That’s a big message. Texas rolls in with arguably the best defense in the nation. Arch Manning’s the name on the marquee, but it’s the trenches and secondary that could shake the Shoe and Ryan Day knows it. The fans know it. And if Ohio State wants a clean shot at repeating, the QB battle can’t bleed into game week. Ohio State is loaded again with Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Smith, and James Peoples. But the quarterback will define this team’s identity and the clock is ticking.