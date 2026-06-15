Ryan Day Starts Potential Cornerback Recruiting Haul With In-State 4-Star Commitment

To build Ohio State’s No. 1-ranked defense, Ryan Day has secured top cornerbacks like Devin Sanchez and Jordyn Woods for 2025, while keeping elite home-state talent such as Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West. This season, beating fierce rivals, Day has already landed OSU’s first CB for the 2027 class.

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4-star CB Deontay Malone, committed to Ryan Day’s OSU following his official visit in Columbus on Sunday, June 14, according to On3. He chose Ohio State over strong pushes from programs like Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and more. Shortly after committing, Malone posted on X about the significance of his decision.

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“Committing to @OhioStateFB means more than just playing football; it’s about joining a family, a legacy of greatness. I’m ready to work harder than ever, push past every limit, and represent the Buckeyes with pride and heart. ❤️🩶 @MTigerFB @CoachNMoore,” wrote Malone on his X on June 15.

He even spoke about the factors that cemented his decision to stay in-state with the Buckeyes despite being firmly targeted by the Spartans. While team dynamics and fan interaction influenced his decision, OSU’s secondary coach, Tim Walton, who acted as the primary recruiter, played a major role in securing Malone’s commitment.

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“Coach Walton is a great guy,” said Malone to Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “I love him. We had a good time and good meetings. I feel like I’d be comfortable around him. He’s like my coach but my best friend at the same time. I got to meet head coach Ryan Day at the end of practice. It was good to talk to him. I felt blessed to talk to him.”

“The brotherhood, the standard, and surrounding myself around people who love to get better at all times,” said Malone to Lettermen Row when asked why he chose Ryan Day’s OSU.

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In short, for the elite product from Ohio, it’s a homely feeling. And the 6-foot, 182-pounder brings talent to Columbus. Last season, he recorded 25 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. But that’s not all, because on the offensive side, he racked up 34 passes for 498 yards and 7 touchdowns. Now, his commitment is expected to ignite a recruiting wave for OSU’s secondary.

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Malone’s decision sends a ripple through Ohio’s recruiting map. For Ryan Day, this isn’t just about one player. It’s about proving Ohio State still dominates home-state talent when rival programs like Michigan State make aggressive pushes. When a 4-star stays local, it signals to other Ohio prospects that Columbus remains the destination. That’s the haul Day is building.

“It could be just the first of two or three cornerback commitments this week,” said OSU’s football beat writer, Dan Hope, while breaking down Malone’s addition. “Deontay Malone became the first cornerback in Ohio State’s 2027 class… a four-star prospect from Massillon, Ohio, Malone adds a dynamic athlete to Tim Walton’s unit. He’s been clocked running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, ranked as the number 284 overall prospect in the class.”

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While Malone is the first cornerback in the 2027 class, Ohio State already has two other defensive backs pledged: 4-star safety Eli Johnson (committed November 2025) and 3-star athlete Angelo Smith (committed September 2025). The Buckeyes are also favored to land 4-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert Jr., who will visit campus this weekend.

However, losing Malone is a blow for MSU, which had been close to securing him after his official visit on May 29. After losing Malone, MSU has turned its attention to Kayden Battle. Meanwhile, OSU is likely to land another CB this week.

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Ryan Day is in the mix for a three-star CB

Ohio State is pursuing 3-star CB Jaden Carey from St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), who will announce his decision on Wednesday, June 17. Securing this 2027 CB won’t be easy for Ryan Day, as programs like Miami and Auburn are pushing hard. However, OSU is heavily in the mix following Carey’s official visit to Columbus on June 5.

On the flip side, the Hurricanes hosted an official visit from Carey on May 29. So there’s a solid chance for Miami to lure this CB talent. Importantly, he has a family tie to the Hurricanes. In 1991, his late father, Marcus Carey, won a national title at Miami alongside Mario Cristobal. Besides this, the program’s gameday environment impressed the 2027 CB talent.

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Despite that, nothing has been fixed yet. He has scheduled an official visit to Auburn on June 19. Now we will see whether Tim Walton’s recruiting relationship can secure Carey for OSU.