Ryan Day Steals Transfer Portal Athlete Who Was Recruited by Nick Saban

Ryan Day’s eye for stacking talent through the portal continues, as the Buckeyes land one of the top prospects available by signing an All-ACC safety. With the former FSU standout heading to OSU for his third stop, choosing Ryan Day’s program looks like a smart, well-timed move.

“BREAKING: Florida State transfer safety Earl Little Jr. has committed to Ohio State, @PeteNakos reports,” shared Transfer Portal on Sunday.

The timing is perfect, as Little Jr. is expected to step right into the starting role left behind by Caleb Downs. Obviously, that’s no small task, as Downs is one of the best players OSU has seen in the modern era. And replacing that level of impact is unrealistic. But this isn’t a panic move, as Little Jr. brings both pedigree and production.

He ranked as the No. 7 safety in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings, and the numbers back it up. Across two seasons at Florida State, after two more at Alabama, he piled up 93 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass breakups. More importantly, the resume started long before college.

Coming out of American Heritage, Little Jr. was a four-star prospect and the No. 85 overall player in the 2022 class per On3. To cap it off, he ranked No. 12 at his position and looked ready for the next stage early on.

Here, a legendary coach took notice, impressed by the safety’s talent. While Nick Saban recruited him to Alabama, Little Jr. redshirted his first season, appearing in three games, before gaining experience in later appearances and eventually transferring to FSU.

With Florida State, he took a major leap. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors after leading the Seminoles with 76 tackles while also being named the team’s Defensive MVP. On top of that, he added 2.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, production that marked a huge jump from his 2024 output of 15 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Despite showcasing enough talent to draw NFL attention, why did the safety choose to play another season with the Buckeyes?

OSU’s secondary had been thinned by the portal, creating an immediate opening and a clear path to a starting role. That opportunity proved tempting.

Although the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native initially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. But after reconsidering, he changed course, entering the transfer portal and ultimately committing to OSU.

Now, landing a talent like Little Jr. with just one year of eligibility is a big win for Ryan Day, while the program has seen nearly 28 players enter the transfer portal. He is one of three defenders Day has added, joining three-star LB Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin and three-star DL John Walker from UCF.

But after the exodus, while Ryan Day focused on rebuilding through the transfer portal, more good news has arrived.

Ryan Day gets back one of his key pieces

OSU’s offseason just got a jolt of stability. After a shocking first-round CFP exit against Miami, the Buckeyes watched several players head to the transfer portal. But on Saturday, big news landed.

“Ohio State True Freshman All-American RB Bo Jackson plans to return to Ohio State for the 2026 season, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports,” reported Chris Hummer.

With Jackson staying, Ryan Day keeps one of his top offensive playmakers intact amid a wave of departures.

Initially behind veteran C.J. Donaldson, Jackson quickly seized the starting role, finishing his freshman campaign with 1,090 rushing yards. He also added 19 catches for 200 yards and a score, proving he can do it all out of the backfield.

The Buckeyes now have a dynamic weapon to build around as they aim to rebound from a disappointing playoff run.

Looking ahead to 2026, Jackson will headline an offense loaded with returning talent.

QB Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith are expected back, and five-star wideout Chris Henry Jr. will anchor the receiving corps. Now, Jackson’s return gives Ohio State a foundation to push toward national championship contention once more.