Ryan Day Still Facing Tough Consequences of Losing OSU Coach as Texas A&M Deepens Woes

Ryan Day didn’t take long to find a replacement, hiring Cortez Hankton from LSU as the new WRs coach for OSU. But former offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline’s departure to the USF head coaching job is costing the program big time. In fact, the Buckeyes are losing their hold on a 4-star, No. 4 receiver in the nation because one of the best wide receivers’ recruiters is no longer with OSU.

On Friday, during Steve Wiltfong’s appearance on Rivals with Josh Newberg, he not only clarified that once seen as the frontrunner, the Buckeyes now appear to be slipping in the race for elite WR Eric McFarland, but he also clarified that Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is leading this recruitment as per Rivals’ RPM. What’s more interesting is Wiltfong’s given reasoning behind this switch.

“Coaching changes,” said Wiltfong. “Receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who’s had the mightiest touch for receivers for so many years. He’s no longer in Columbus. McFarland, I think, is trending towards Texas A&M going into the spring. So, my prediction reflects that.”

Hartline identified McFarland early, making him the first eighth-grader to receive an offer from OSU. Then Hartline built a strong relationship with the WR, which put the program at the top of his recruitment. But from another perspective, Hartline’s ability to develop elite WRs and being the main architect of OSU’s passing attack may also have tempted the 4-star.

Brian Hartline joined OSU as an offensive quality control analyst in 2017. He was quickly promoted to WR coach in 2018 and then to co-OC in 2024. Hartline transformed OSU into a WR factory, earning the “National Recruiter of the Year” award in 2020 by 247Sports and consistently producing NFL-caliber talent. Now his exit has flipped OSU’s recruiting battle for McFarland.

Rival’s RPM now features the Aggies holding a 93.4% chance to land McFarland, while Day’s OSU has a 3.0%. To make matters worse, the elite 4-star WR, who reclassified from 2028 to 2027, has scheduled his official visit to Texas A&M on May 28. Even the Aggies’ efforts to emphasize the WR’s value appear to have paid dividends.

“It’s a good relationship I’ve got with them (Texas A&M),” said McFarland. “Especially my relationship with head coach Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, it’s very strong. They’re being 100 percent transparent with me, keeping it real and just telling me about the plan that they have for me at A&M.”

Imago Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

However, this is not the 4-star WR’s first visit to Texas A&M; he was there during the Aggies’ junior day. Before that, he made unofficial visits twice. “I went when Jimbo Fisher was still there and then went on a game day visit when they hosted South Carolina. They’re an upcoming program that had a really good year. And I think I could fit in really well there,” added McFarland.

In this recruiting battle, Ryan Day’s OSU may be left behind following Hartline’s departure as well as A&M’s success last season. But the Buckeyes are not out of the race yet.

“Now, this is still a fluid recruitment. The Buckeyes are still heavily involved. USC is prominent. There are other programs really pushing for one of the more electric playmakers in this class,” added Wiltfong.

Still, the good news for OSU is that McFarland has scheduled his OV to the program on June 12. So, OSU has a solid chance to regain its old position. But securing the 4-star WR won’t be easy because he has official visits to USC and Georgia.

Despite that, Ryan Day is not backing down.

Why is OSU still in this race for the elite WR?

Although Hartline’s departure gives the Aggies a chance to lead the recruitment race for Eric McFarland, OSU is still not out yet. Head coach Ryan Day has kept McFarland’s interest in the Buckeyes intact after losing their WRs’ coach. Probably, that’s why the 2027 4-star WR still believes in the Buckeyes’ WR development.

“It’s Receiver U. Ohio State is going to be Ohio State. They’ve got (head coach Ryan) Day there, and Coach Day has been my guy even when Coach (Brian) Hartline was there,” said McFarland.

“And now Coach [Cortez] Hankton, he was recruiting me a little bit at LSU, and he’s been on me hard since he got to Ohio State. And the new OC, I’ve heard he’s good. It’s a lot of good things you always hear about Ohio State; you never hear about a bad gimmick.”

Now, if OSU keeps this relationship going, they might just land him. In his last season at IMG Academy, McFarland recorded 36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs, appearing in 9 games. Ryan Day should not pass on this production.