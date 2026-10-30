Ryan Day Takes Calculated Precaution for USC Game Amid Growing Injury Concerns

Ohio State is heading into hostile territory with a quarterback problem it still hasn’t solved. Julian Sayin is sidelined, Ryan Day hasn’t named his replacement, and the No. 2 Buckeyes could be forced to trust an untested quarterback against a desperate USC team. One bad decision in Los Angeles could turn Ohio State’s national championship ambitions into a nightmare.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair have spent the bye week competing for the starting job, but neither has started a college game. With kickoff approaching, Day is keeping his decision under wraps. Speaking after Ohio State arrived in Los Angeles, the Buckeyes coach insisted both players were prepared for the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re both preparing really well and have been preparing really well, and so they know what the plan is, and they’re both ready to go. So it’s good to get here. We had another good day of preparation,” Day said, as quoted by Adam King of 10TV on October 30.

Sayin injured his throwing arm during Ohio State’s 19-15 victory over Indiana on October 17, leaving a massive hole in an offense averaging 39.3 points per game. Before the injury, he had completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fahey replaced him late against Indiana and remains the expected starter. However, his college experience amounts to just 13 pass attempts, with nine completions for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. St. Clair has attempted only seven passes, completing five for 52 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Day has not ruled out using both quarterbacks, but the margin for error is shrinking. Ohio State is heading across the country to face a USC team coming off a humiliating 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. The Trojans finished that game with minus-17 rushing yards, putting Lincoln Riley’s offense under intense scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s all about your preparation, and this is a big challenge for us, going on the road across the country. You’ve got a first-time starter at quarterback against a team that’s coming off a loss and has its back against the wall,” Day said. “But what a great opportunity for this team.”

The Buckeyes have adjusted their travel routine to handle the cross-country trip. WBNS sports reporter Nicole Shearin noted on X that Ohio State had arrived in Los Angeles and switched to what Day described as “West Coast time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The team planned to stretch, rest, and conduct a walkthrough before Saturday’s showdown. Those adjustments could prove valuable, especially with an inexperienced quarterback potentially running the offense in a hostile environment.

Despite USC’s struggles against Wisconsin, Day has praised the Trojans’ talent and Riley’s coaching. The Buckeyes cannot assume last week’s disastrous performance will carry over into Saturday’s matchup, particularly with USC looking to defend its home field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State Gets Encouraging Injury Updates Before USC Clash

The quarterback position isn’t Ohio State’s only concern. Several injuries have complicated Day’s preparations, although the Buckeyes received encouraging news following their bye week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive lineman Austin Siereveld has been cleared to return after missing two games because of an illness. He practiced at right tackle during the week, although Day indicated that other arrangements along the offensive line remained possible. Whether Siereveld can handle a full game’s workload is still uncertain.

His availability could be critical. With Sayin out, Ohio State needs its offensive line to protect an inexperienced replacement and prevent USC’s defense from dictating the game.

Defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has also been cleared after suffering an apparent knee injury against Indiana. His return strengthens a defensive unit that has helped keep the Buckeyes in championship contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the injury report still carries concerns. Defensive back Jay Timmons, wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Brock Boyd, linebacker Eli Lee, and cornerback Amar’e Miller are listed as questionable. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson remains out following surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

Earlier in the week, Day expressed optimism about Ohio State’s offensive line after the extended recovery period.

“We should have a full week of practice and a full arsenal of guys up front,” Day said during an appearance on 97.1 The Fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Day, getting Siereveld back would offer much-needed flexibility. The Buckeyes have relied heavily on their passing attack this season, and losing Sayin forces the coaching staff to rethink how aggressively it can operate against USC.

Ryan Day Faces a Risky Quarterback Gamble Against USC

Fahey appears to have the inside track after serving as Sayin’s immediate replacement against Indiana. He also gained experience in earlier appearances against Ball State and Kent State, including a 75-yard touchdown pass against the latter.

However, the freshman completed neither of his two attempts against Indiana. His limited experience leaves plenty of unanswered questions about how he will handle USC’s defense in his first potential start.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Clair presents another option. The highly regarded recruit received first-team practice repetitions during the bye week, giving Day an opportunity to assess whether he could challenge Fahey for playing time.

The decision carries significant consequences for a Buckeyes team sitting at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State has won five consecutive games since its narrow loss to Texas, but losing its starting quarterback threatens to disrupt that momentum.

The schedule offers little relief. Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan remain on the horizon, leaving Day with limited room to experiment while protecting Ohio State’s championship aspirations.

Saturday’s matchup will expose how effectively the coaching staff has adapted its offense without Sayin. USC may be struggling, but the Trojans have an opportunity to exploit Ohio State’s uncertainty and put immediate pressure on whoever takes the first snap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State spent its bye week preparing two quarterbacks. Now Day must decide which one he trusts to protect the Buckeyes’ championship hopes in Los Angeles.