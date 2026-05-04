Ryan Day Takes Full Offensive Staff to See Ohio State’s Top 2027 Target

Ryan Day is going all in on this elite recruit. Ohio State’s offensive coaching squad is making sure this top 2027 RB target is getting all the love and attention. The Buckeyes are back on the road for the second straight week of the May evaluation period, and Tennessee is the opening stop. That’s where RBs coach Carlos Locklyn will try to win 5-star back David Gabriel-Georges. And there’s a shift this time.

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On Monday, Carlos Locklyn won’t be alone. He’s bringing the entire offensive coaching team to meet David Gabriel-Georges. That means this visit will also include OC Arthur Smith, QBs coach Billy Fessler, OL coach Tyler Bowen, and TEs coach Keenan Bailey. All five reputed coaches hitting the road for one recruit says a lot about what this coveted RB means for Ohio State.

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Having offensive coordinator Arthur Smith step in is a massive statement. He brings fresh NFL play-calling experience straight to the table. When a recruit sees a former NFL head coach walking into their hometown alongside Locklyn, it proves Ohio State means business. It shows they want him as their centerpiece.

David Gabriel-Georges, the Baylor School (Chattanooga) standout, had been Tennessee’s top target before Ohio State surged ahead. At around 5’11 and 200-plus pounds, he’s a violent and decisive runner with a rare ability to break tackles without losing speed. He’s been labeled by some insiders as the best RB in the country, regardless of class.

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Ohio State had been there right from the start. Carlos Locklyn was the first to offer him before the rankings and buzz. And he hasn’t let up since. The relationship goes beyond the usual coach-recruit dynamic. Locklyn has made trips to Canada to connect with David Gabriel-Georges’ extended family and plans to do it again.

“My connection with Coach Locklyn is strong, too,” Gabriel-Georges said. “He was the very first coach to offer me when he was at Oregon. He recruited me hard early at Oregon, then at Ohio State, and he has shown me that he really wants me.”

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To Ohio State’s credit, their recent draft success also played a huge role in flipping the momentum for the RB.

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“The development they do with their players stands out,” he said. “Seeing how many guys get drafted and how they perform at the combine – that’s big.”

Still, this isn’t a clean race. Tennessee has the home-field advantage and deep ties to The Baylor School. Ole Miss and Georgia are in the mix, too, with both expected to get official visits. And David Gabriel-Georges isn’t rushing anything. Instead of going out this time, he’s bringing the coaches home.

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“I didn’t want to miss work or practice,” he told Rivals. “It was better to do all my visits this summer. I have been to all the schools on my list many times, so I know a lot about them. These official visits will give me one more look at them.”

Summer is loaded with official visits coming from his top four schools. Ohio State (May 29), Tennessee (June 5), Ole Miss (June 12), and Georgia (June 19). He’s planning for his family to get a feel of each school and decide which is the best in terms of environment and people.

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So before all that, Monday matters, and Ohio State is taking that step ahead to build a connection with the whole offensive squad before anyone else. They’re making sure a 17-year-old and his family understand exactly where he stands on your board. It’s a statement. And if you’re wondering why Ryan Day and his staff are pushing all their chips to the center of the table, the answer is they’ve taken a few hits lately.

Ryan Day suffered multiple recruiting blows

Last week wasn’t kind to Ryan Day and Ohio State. QB Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV chose Notre Dame over the Buckeyes. It stung because he was trending toward 5-star status after reclassifying from 2028. He even had ties to the program, had been to Columbus multiple times, and still walked.

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Then came TE Judah Lancaster, who opted for South Carolina despite a year-long push from Keenan Bailey. Then OL Jackson Roper flipped the script and committed to UCLA after Ohio State looked like the favorite just weeks earlier. Meanwhile, OL Luke Injaychock headed to Missouri, buying into Eli Drinkwitz’s vision before his scheduled Columbus visit even happened.

That is exactly why the entire offensive staff is in Tennessee today. After rushing for over 1,700 yards last season, Gabriel-Georges proved he is a true game-changer. Day knows he cannot let another elite talent slip away. Bringing the whole squad is how you separate from the crowded SEC field.