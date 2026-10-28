Ryan Day Takes Subtle Shot at Curt Cignetti’s Indiana With Strong Ohio State Message: “Can’t just crawl up”

Julian Sayin is injured, and that has handed Ryan Day a mess to sort out. Ohio State’s next move at quarterback is uncertain, with USC waiting, but Day has already drawn a line in the sand. Play aggressively, yes, but do not confuse aggression with recklessness. It is a measured approach, and a subtle swipe at Curt Cignetti’s hard-charging philosophy at Indiana.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like we can’t just crawl up into a ball and just hope to win the game 6-3,” Day said at the media day presser. “If we have to win a game, we will. But we also can’t be reckless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But how does that approach stack up against Curt Cignetti’s? Well, just look at Indiana’s season opener against North Texas. Despite taking a hit that left his face bloodied, Josh Hoover stayed in the game and delivered a statement performance, completing 13 of 16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Indiana cruised to a 52-16 victory, and Cignetti’s quarterback earned the respect of his teammates in the process. That is the kind of toughness and trust that defines Cignetti’s approach. Ryan Day, on the other hand, appeared to favour a more balanced philosophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that same approach failed Ohio State last year when the Buckeyes’ reputation took a hit following their 13–10 defeat to Indiana in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State struggled to turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns, highlighting how Cignetti’s philosophy could prove more effective when it comes to building a resilient, confident team.

Indiana’s aggressive approach was evident in its 27-21 victory over Miami in the January 2026 National Championship Game. With nine minutes remaining, the Hoosiers faced a fourth-and-five at Miami’s 12-yard line. Rather than settle for a field goal, Curt Cignetti trusted Fernando Mendoza to run the ball, and the quarterback delivered a touchdown that extended Indiana’s lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know, you’ve got to play to win,” Cignetti said back in February. “You’ve got to have confidence in your players. I always remind myself before the game begins and I’ll always put some stuff on paper about how I want to coach the game or whatever. Like I told the staff and team a few times over the last couple of games, if you win you’re a hero and if you lose you’re a bum. Cut it loose and play to win. You can’t play to lose.”

Aggressive play-calling can pay off, and last season was a clear example of how far it can take a team. However, the latest evidence challenges the idea that Ohio State’s coach is unwilling to take risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 17, the Buckeyes faced the Hoosiers once again, but this time, Ohio State came prepared. The result was a 19–15 victory over the defending champions, snapping Indiana’s 22-game winning streak.

Ohio State converted both of its fourth-down attempts into touchdowns, including a 38-yard scoring pass from Julian Sayin to Jeremiah Smith. Indiana, meanwhile, failed to convert either of its two fourth-down attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a single rematch does not prove everything, it shows that Ryan Day’s approach of staying conservative and becoming aggressive when needed is not a bad strategy. That said, Day has confirmed that both quarterbacks are making good progress.

“Most of what they’re doing is happening for the first time, and that doesn’t exactly make it easy to sleep at night. But I know what we see in practice, and our players and coaches know what they see out there. So, there’s confidence. There really is,” said Ryan Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can see it. There was a different energy at practice last week. These guys are making plays, learning from their mistakes, and figuring out how quickly they can learn and grow. There’s a balance to strike here.”

The clash against USC will be crucial for Ryan Day, as it will show how far Ohio State can go without Julian Sayin. Every decision, from choosing the starting QB to playcalling, will have an impact.