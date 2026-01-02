Ryan Day Targets Ohio Native as Transfer Portal Empties Buckeyes Locker Room

This season may not have turned out as expected, but Ryan Day’s philosophy of using the transfer portal to fill immediate roster holes is turning heads. Now, as the CFP elimination highlighted OSU’s roster needs, Day and Co. have already set their sights on a former Pittsburgh linebacker. More importantly, next week, OSU will get the chance to sell its pitch and make a strong impression on him, as the standout linebacker has already announced a visit.

Ohio native Rasheem Biles, a second-team All-ACC selection this season, is expected to visit Ohio State on Monday, a move confirmed by OSU beat writer Dan Hope.

Ryan Day’s transfer additions have already struck gold in the portal over the past few seasons, most notably with Kansas State transfer Will Howard leading the Buckeyes to the 2024 national championship. Now, with Alabama transfer Julian Sayin in his second season at Ohio State, targeting Biles feels like a similar move.

Biles is a familiar name back home. As a Pickerington Central product, he’s ranked by On3 as the No. 1 linebacker in the transfer portal. So if Ohio State lands him, the fit is obvious, as his track record speaks volumes. One of the most productive LBs in CFB, he tied for seventh nationally with 17 TFLs. To cap it off, he scored three defensive TDs, stacked up 100 tackles, and had two forced fumbles in just 10 games. And in his final game at Pitt, Rasheem Biles delivered a career performance in the Military Bowl. He racked up sixteen tackles and a forced fumble; he returned 23 yards for a TD.

With portal losses and NFL draft decisions looming, landing a standout linebacker has become urgent for Ryan Day and OSU. However, it won’t be an easy task, as many powerhouses need LB. Still, OSU’s track record in the NFL could help Day present a clear vision to Biles.

Ohio State had 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, tying the school record for the most picks in a single draft, and that included LB Cody Simon. That path to the pros could help Day’s program land the LB. Moreover, Ryan Day’s commitment to recruiting and retaining local talent only strengthens OSU’s case in this situation.

But the interesting fact is that even if Arvell Reese heads to the NFL, Ohio State still has options in Payton Pierce and Riley Pettijohn, giving the Buckeyes solid depth already in place. Still, Biles is different, as he’s proven, and experience matters.

Now, bringing him back to Columbus would give the Buckeyes immediate impact and every reason to go all-in on a hometown return for his final college season. But Ryan Day will need to pursue additional transfer targets as portal losses continue to thin Ohio State’s locker room.

Ryan Day’s OSU has a significant portal loss

While Ohio State’s season unraveled fast, the fallout was immediate. Just days after the defending national champions were stunned by Miami in a 24–14 CFP upset in Arlington, the Buckeyes were hit with a wave of transfer portal losses.

TE Jelani Thurman was the first to go, followed quickly by backup QB Mason Maggs. By Thursday, more names followed, signaling a rapid locker-room shift.

The most notable departure came when sophomore CB Bryce West, once a top-75 recruit and one of the jewels of OSU’s 2024 class, announced his transfer. West logged 120 defensive snaps this season and allowed just three catches on six targets.

Besides, WR Bryson Rodgers, QB Lincoln Kienholz, safety Bukari Miles, EDGE C.J. Hicks, RB Sam Dixon, and more entered the transfer portal.

With that, while Ohio State went from chasing history to managing heavy roster turnover, Ryan Day’s OSU didn’t sit quietly, as the options are lining up.

Illinois kicker David Olano is on the move after drilling the game-winner against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, and Columbus could be next on his list. Then, PSU pass rusher Chaz Coleman, a former 4-star prospect, hit the portal after James Franklin’s departure and has been linked to Ohio State from the start.

Just like that, after days of bad news, Ohio State suddenly has paths to plug holes and reload fast.