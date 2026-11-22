Ryan Day’s season has officially hit rock bottom. Four losses, a 7-4 record, and now a humiliating 31-28 defeat to Nebraska have pushed Ohio State’s nightmare season to a new low. The Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff and Big Ten title hopes are all but dead, and Day is running out of answers. But after Saturday’s collapse in Lincoln, one glaring failure had the head coach particularly frustrated.

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“Disappointed. Well, disappointed in outcome,” Ryan Day said, via Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope. “And you know, we’re not going to win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops, you know, in a whole game.”

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Ohio State actually gave itself a terrific start. Luke Fahey found Jeremiah Smith for a 67-yard touchdown on the third play, putting the Buckeyes in front and briefly suggesting this might be a comfortable afternoon. But the game soon turned.

Nebraska kept the ball, moved the chains, and repeatedly found ways to outsmart Ohio State’s defense. They ran 73 plays compared with the Buckeyes’ 49 and controlled possession for 35:05. Ryan Day’s team had the ball for less than 25 minutes.

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The third-down numbers were dismal. Nebraska converted 10 of 16 attempts, a 62.5% success rate. That included six conversions on nine attempts in the first half, allowing the Cornhuskers to keep three separate touchdown drives alive.

Ohio State’s third-down defense had been slipping since the bye week, and the season numbers already showed trouble. Through its first 10 games, the Buckeyes allowed opponents to convert 39.7% of third downs, ranking 87th nationally.

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Nebraska exposed those problems again. Anthony Colandrea completed 19 of 28 passes for 200 yards without throwing an interception. He also accounted for all four touchdowns, including a 13-yard scoring run.

There was a brief stretch when Matt Patricia’s defense looked capable of turning things around. Ohio State forced two punts and came up with a fourth-down stop in the third quarter. That gave the offense an opportunity to pull the game level. And it did that.

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But the fourth quarter brought the same old problems back. Nebraska found another field goal, scored a touchdown, and eventually converted a crucial third down to drain the clock. When Ohio State needed one final defensive stand, it couldn’t get one. The performance naturally brought questions about Matt Patricia’s future.

Ohio State made a significant financial commitment to keep him around after last season’s defensive success. At $3.75 million for 2026, Matt Patricia became the highest-paid DC and assistant coach in college football. With that kind of investment, poor Saturdays only invite scrutiny.

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When asked whether he still had confidence in Matt Patricia, Ryan Day avoided giving a direct endorsement. His attention, he insisted, has to remain on Michigan.

“We don’t have a choice,” he said. “We’ve got to get this thing together next week to go win this game.”

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He also made clear that the coaching staff’s work will face scrutiny once the season reaches its conclusion.

“When you watch a game like this, you got a lot of things that they have to change,” he said. “And I’m not going to jump to anything right now because we have a game. We got to play another week. Like always, we have to evaluate what’s going on, and we’ll do that.”

The turnovers made matters worse. Isaiah West’s fumble helped Nebraska extend its lead to 21-7, while Luke Fahey’s fourth-quarter interception set up another touchdown. Both giveaways became seven points for the Cornhuskers. That’s 14 points Ohio State couldn’t afford to hand away in a three-point defeat.

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Ohio State now has one game left, and it happens to be Michigan, the game Ryan Day always circles in red. The rivalry doesn’t need a playoff spot to matter. A win next Saturday at noon inside Ohio Stadium would still mean plenty to Buckeye fans after the disappointment in Lincoln.