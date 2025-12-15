Ryan Day to Flip SEC Commit Who Was Involved in Signature Forging Controversy: Report

Behind the scenes, Ohio State’s pursuit of prices for the 2026 weapon is heating up fast. As questions swirl around Legend Bay’s controversial back-and-forth between Tennessee and Ohio State. With controversy swirling around forged signs, the flip chances appear to be gaining momentum again in Ohio State’s favor.

“They have requested their letter of release from Tennessee, and they are waiting for Tennessee to confirm this,” recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said on Rivals. “This could come as early as today or as late as tomorrow. This is in the works, Josh. You know what? Whether it was his mother or somebody else who forged his signature, Tennessee got a signature on national signing day. They got the flip done at the buzzer.”

North Forney’s four-star quarterback Legend Bey’s recruitment took a dramatic turn in November when he flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Ohio State. With that, his move to Ryan Day’s team became more evident. But then, on signing day, Bay signed with Tennessee instead of Ohio State. At that time, many thought wide receivers coach Brian Hartline’s move to USF was the reason behind Bay’s move.

But now things are getting more intense. As Legend Bay is planning to flip again to Ohio State, as this decision wasn’t his at all. Many reports suggest that his mother opposed his decision to sign with the Bucks and that she forged his signature on Tennessee’s NLI. And since then, Ohio State’s chances look strong. Even Spiegelman backed the stance.

“However, it does look like they are going to get out of this,” Spiegelman said. “This is going to be another flip potentially in the works for Legend Bay between Tennessee and what we’re assuming is Ohio State.”

What adds up to the notion even more is that this week, photos of Legend Bey wearing Ohio State’s gear surfaced on social media, which potentially raised red flags for Tennessee fans and staff. Watching a committed player wandering around with other teams’ gear is something that intensified the flip notion. Even his high school ceremony was decorated with scarlet and gray balloons, Buckeyes banners, and framed pictures of Ohio State visits.

Now, confusion intensified more when a strange social media post came out and then disappeared from Bey’s X account on December 4.

“Good Afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG (Instagram) and probably will be logged out of this Account as well by my older brother who has access to my account because, I won’t sign to the school him and my mother wants- Legend Bey”

It’s still not clear whether Bey actually posted that message or it’s someone else. Because there are multiple posts of him celebrating his commitment to Tennessee. This makes his Ohio State path unclear, as Bey may have to wait for the release from his NLI with Tennessee or potentially have to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens in January. With Bay’s commitment in the line, Ryan Day’s team is eyeing another big addition.

Ryan Day might make a massive portal addition

With Legend Bay’s saga unfolding in Columbus, Ryan Day is making major transfer portal buzz around a Michigan State player. Now, who doesn’t want to join a playoff-contending team and a national championship-winning team? And that’s exactly why they can be perfect eye candy for players looking for a better option.

One such name is Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, and Ohio State Buckeyes On SI, Anthony Miller is rooting high for the move.

“With Carnell Tate destined for the NFL Draft next year, the Buckeyes this season proved that without Tate and Jeremiah Smith in the lineup, they need to add a difference maker at wide receiver,” Miller said.

With Carnel Tate’s move, adding Marsh will make sense. As this guy’s production is turning heads at Michigan State. He recorded 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns. In his two years with the Spartans, he recorded 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. That production with Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin together can keep the Bucks’ offense rolling next season.

Now, since entering the portal, he has been rated as the top available player in the market. Now, with Ryan Day’s team losing a key player, Marsh can be a possible addition.