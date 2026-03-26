Ryan Day to Hire Son of Legendary Ravens Coach to Help Matt Patricia After Historic Spending

When DC Matt Patricia set records among college football coordinators, it showed that Ohio State isn’t leaving anything to chance. But with a big check comes big responsibilities and high expectations, and Ryan Day knows that. That’s why this latest move could greatly benefit the Buckeyes, who have turned 2026 into a do-or-die season with their historic spending.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Ohio State is expected to bring in veteran NFL coach Jason Brooks as an analyst. While it looks like a support staff move, it’s really a strategic move. He’s spent the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he was molded within the Baltimore Ravens’ system. And notably, he’s the son of Clarence Brooks, a Ravens legend who spent 24 years coaching D-lines in the league.

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Jason Brooks has seen how elite defenses are built from the ground up. He’s been through film study, opponent tendencies, front-seven mechanics, and pressure packages. He’s also worked in scouting with the Miami Dolphins, giving him a rare dual perspective on how to build defenses and how offenses try to break them. So when Ryan Day adds him to the room, he’s giving his DC more assistance because he shouldn’t fail. He can’t fail. Not after signing his new contract.

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Ohio State isn’t spending $15.3 million on assistants just to look good on paper. Matt Patricia alone will make $3.75 million in 2026, with raises already baked in. That’s NFL money, and it’s also the highest salary among assistant coaches in college football. So you see the urgency to deliver on everyone’s expectations.

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Matt Patricia’s first season was successful. Ohio State finished No. 1 nationally in both yards and points allowed per game in 2025. But their main weakness came in big moments where they under-delivered. Indiana flipped momentum late in the Big Ten title game when it absolutely shouldn’t have. And in the playoffs, Miami scored 17 points on under 300 yards. The DC is aware of what they need to fix.

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“We’ve got to go back and get stuff fixed and take a look at the problems and see what those issues were and make sure those are corrected from now on from a scheme standpoint,” he admitted after that Miami loss.

So now, the question is, where does Jason Brooks fit in?

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How Jason Brooks can assist Matt Patricia

Last season, Ohio State’s biggest issue was disruption. Despite elite rankings, the Buckeyes were just No. 34 nationally in havoc rate. They recorded 5.57 tackles for loss per game, 2.5 sacks, and a modest 15 turnovers all season. This is where Jason Brooks could contribute. His background in NFL front-seven play and opponent scouting can directly influence how the defense creates pressure.

“I think we would all say we’d like to create more turnovers,” Ryan Day said. “It’s something that Matt and our whole defensive staff believe in. And so there’s always a give and take when it comes to how aggressive you want to get to sort of force the action.”

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Another noteworthy point is that Ohio State is replacing eight defensive starters, including Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald, among others. This creates a real sense of urgency for Matt Patricia and the defensive staff. And based on the 2025 season, being statistically the best isn’t enough if you’re not the most disruptive when it matters most.