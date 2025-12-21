Ryan Day to Make Seven-Figure Transfer Portal Move That Will Hurt Penn State

Fresh off a first-round bye, No. 2 Ohio State is preparing to face Miami in the Cotton Bowl. The focus publicly is to make it to the January 20 showdown. Internally, head coach Ryan Day is balancing that pursuit with roster management during the January 2-16 transfer portal window. And the Buckeyes are already positioning itself to hurt Penn State with their unrelenting pursuit of star edge rusher Chaz Coleman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A former four-star recruit, Chaz Coleman is leaving Happy Valley after just one season with the Nittany Lions,” On3 reported on December 20. “A Warren, Ohio native, Coleman is viewed as one of the top prospects in the transfer portal with his potential. An early school to watch is Ohio State, sources have told On3. He’s expected to command a value in the seven-figure.”

The last line alone explains the urgency. When Ryan Day’s staff engages at this level, it signals both need and conviction and Chaz Coleman checks both boxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads Sonny Styles 0, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 97, Brandon Inniss 1 and the Buckeyes onto the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122118 AaronxJosefczyk

Chaz Coleman played as a true freshman for Penn State and produced. In limited snaps, he finished with eight tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup. In 2025, he led all freshman edge rushers with a 90.6 pass-rush grade and posted a 22.1 percent pass-rush win rate, ranking 10th nationally among players with at least 70 snaps. That is an immediate impact, something which will handsomely benefit Ryan Day’s program in 2026.

His recruiting profile explains why the market has moved so quickly. Chaz Coleman was a 4-star prospect out of Warren, Ohio, ranked No. 25 nationally among defensive players and No. 8 in the state. At 6’4, 246 pounds, he fits the prototype Ohio State covets on the edge. On3 Industry Rankings list him as the No. 1 overall player set to enter the portal, a status echoed by the latest 247Sports Composite. That combination of age, production, and eligibility is why seven figures are on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ohio State, the appeal is straightforward. The Buckeyes led the nation in scoring defense this season, allowing just 8.2 points per game. But that dominance does not freeze the depth chart. Caden Curry is out of eligibility. Arvell Reese is likely headed to the NFL. Ryan Day needs a Day 1 contributor and not a rotation piece. Chaz Coleman provides pass-rush juice immediately and preserves continuity heading into next season. This is about maintaining a standard, not chasing upside.

Ohio State’s confidence is rooted in familiarity. The Buckeyes recruited Chaz Coleman heavily out of high school and never fully exited the picture. He visited Columbus in September 2024 and held an OSU offer throughout the process. Geography also matters. His home city is roughly two hours from Columbus. Ryan Day’s staff evaluated him as a priority edge before Penn State landed him, and nothing from his freshman season changed that assessment. If anything, it reinforced it. Which leads us to the mess Penn State had to endure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

From promise to uncertainty post James Franklin era

Chaz Coleman arrived at Penn State with momentum already building. He stood out during August practices, carried that buzz into September, and forced his way onto the field earlier than expected. Then the program beneath him shifted. The Nittany Lions fired James Franklin after a 3-3 start, ending the regime under which the player committed. Weeks later, the head coach resurfaced at Virginia Tech while Penn State hired Matt Campbell from Iowa State to stabilize a program in transition. For a freshman EDGE recruited to a specific vision, the timeline changed overnight and he chose not to wait.

The projection is always Ohio State and even Penn State message boards and social media have been blunt. One joked that he already had a place picked out in Columbus. Another straight up said it’s “going to suck watching him tear it up at Ohio State.” Rival fans rarely align unless the signals are strong. The portal decision also fits a broader pattern. The Franklin firing triggered departures across the roster. TE Joey Schlaffer exited in early November. CB Elliot Washington followed and then Coleman. The latest to enter the portal is OL Alex Birchmeier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now rated as a 5-star transfer prospect, Chaz Coleman will have no shortage of suitors. Early production, positional value, and years of eligibility make him one of the most valuable defenders in the portal. For Ryan Day, this is an opportunity to strengthen an already elite unit.