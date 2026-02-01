Ryan Day Under Pressure After Son’s Teammate, 4-Star OSU Target, Visits ACC Program

With the Buckeyes ranking first nationally in the 2027 Industry Ranking, Ryan Day is in full rebuild mode. OSU currently holds nine commitments, but one of its in-state targets might be straying to an ACC school that recently hired James Franklin.

According to 247Sports’ Kolby Crawford, Ohio State target Jordan Karhoff was on campus at Virginia Tech for the Hokies’ snowy junior day weekend. He is a 4-star TE from St. Francis DeSales in Columbus, Ohio, and one of the more important in-state prospects Ohio State is tracking for 2027. He spent significant time around the Virginia Tech staff, including OC Tai Felton, and was even spotted at the Hokies’ basketball pregame.

“Another really big addition to get him to campus because as they continue to build out that tight end board,” Crawford said. “But it’s obviously a really highly rated prospect in the state of Ohio. Composite has him as the number five player in the state of Ohio, so to get him on campus is a nice addition.”

Virginia Tech is going big right now. After taking over in Blacksburg, James Franklin quickly stabilized the roster. He flipped several Penn State commits and held onto key pieces. The 2026 class jumped into the Top 25 early in his tenure. Now, he is turning his attention hard toward 2027. The Hokies hosted roughly 90 recruits on Saturday, with more arriving on Sunday. Over 100 prospects across two days is a statement weekend.

Imago November 19, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin during his introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. /CSM Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251119_zma_c04_011 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

Jordan Karhoff fits exactly the type of prospect Virginia Tech is trying to lean into. The 6’4″, 220-pounder is ranked No. 277 overall and No. 16 among TEs in the 247Sports composite.

“Very versatile,” St. Francis head coach Ryan Wiggins said. “He can put his hand in the ground, although we’re not doing as much of that. Use him as a receiver, motion him, I think he commands the attention of the defense.”

That versatility matters for Ohio State, too, especially given the current TE situation. The Buckeyes do not have a TE commitment in the 2027 class. Jordan Karhoff, with his athletic profile and development curve, might be the answer if things line up. Before the season, On3’s Pete Nakos listed him among TEs drawing serious national interest, with LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Indiana, and Virginia Tech all involved.

Can Ryan Day keep Jordan Karhoff home?

When Jordan Karhoff walked off the field in October after St. Francis DeSales’ win over Bishop Hartley, he took a few photos, joked with teammates, and spent time with his QB. That QB was Ryan Day’s son, RJ. In November, RJ threw for an unofficial 482 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Ashland, capping it with a four-yard TD pass to Karhoff to seal the game. You don’t need to overthink relationships, but you also can’t ignore them.

Jordan Karhoff has been clear that his options are open. He holds 33 offers and mentioned Tennessee, Missouri, and Auburn as schools standing out right now. Ohio State is firmly in the mix, in part because of his relationship with RJ and TEs coach Keenan Bailey.

“He’s just really cool to me,” he said of Bailey. “He treats me like another person, not like a recruit.”

Ohio State has prioritized 5-star TE Brock Williams in the cycle, but there’s room for more than one. Jordan Karhoff could be that second piece. Or he could be the one that got away. Ryan Day isn’t losing control of recruiting. But when an in-state 4-star TE, who catches TDs from your son, is spending a winter weekend in Blacksburg, it’s time to buckle up.