Ryan Day Vows to Punish Ohio State Athlete for Blunder After Giving a Pass at Michigan Game

After 2019, Ohio State HC Ryan Day finally got it done over TTUN. The Buckeyes were fired up, and there were moments when the pent-up emotion played out. But that doesn’t mean Day didn’t notice his players’ actions. Cornerback Davison Igbinosun is one such star, as the coach made the declaration clear.

Davison Igbinosun swung the game towards Ohio State by intercepting Bryce Underwood in the 4 quarter. With just a little over 2 minutes left on the clock, The Game, after 4 straight losses, was OSU’s to win. It was a big moment in the game, and the WR got caught up in the heat of it. Igbinosun took off his helmet while running, celebrating the pick. Right afterwards, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ryan Day announced his take on that act. “He gets a pass on that. But, no more. No more passes. It was just kind of, you know, one of those things where we have to show great discipline and let our emotions not play with us. I just think in that moment, it was just an outburst of just excitement,” the head coach said at a December 2 press conference.

“We did run one extra sprint, I guess, on Sunday for it,” Day said as a joke.

The joy of beating Michigan was enough for Day to side with the freshman CB for just this once. After all, he was a key player who helped him breathe easy, breaking that ugly 4-game losing streak against Michigan. Davison Igbinosun must’ve accepted that extra workload on Sunday easily, since this interception was his first for this season. Even after the game, the 21-year-old had to be stopped by the HC.

The celebration took a notch higher when senior cornerback Davison Igbinosun and freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez wanted to plant the flag to block the “M”. But before they could take another step, Day and the team intervened. “No, no, no!” and shutting down the attempt on the spot. However, that moment also brought up one of his biggest problems, which even put him at the top of an alarming stat last year.

Ryan Day praises Davison Igbinosun despite a troubling track record

The talented CB might have brought home the win over Michigan. But earning that penalty threw light on a nagging problem of his. Davison Igbinosun is actually notorious for penalties and led the nation last year with 16 coverage flags. Most of them were pass interference calls. He was also looking to enter the draft next year, which means that this problem had to be lessened to the best possible limits.

He’s remarkably cut that total down this year. Igbinosun tried wearing mittens at practice last year to stop himself from placing his hands on wideouts. That didn’t quite work out, but he helped improve himself by following where the ball was going. It has helped him clean up his record immensely this season. Ryan Day had taken note of the development as well.

“There’s a lot of growth,” Day said at a September 30 press conference. “Davison has always brought an edge to him. That’s why I love having IGB around me. He just brings great energy to the table. There’s an edginess, a toughness, a competitiveness, a grittiness, and he’s aggressive.”

A win over Michigan is enough for any and all minor mistakes to pass. Igbinosun was celebrating the Buckeyes’ triumph and his first interception of the season, so Ryan Day will let him have this moment. A win over Michigan is going to dull any mistakes that OSU players may have committed on that momentous day.