Ryan Day Warned of Tennessee’s Bold Tactic to Lure Nation’s No. 9 Recruit Away From Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers are competing for one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2027 class. As the race comes to an end on Wednesday, July 22, the day he has chosen to announce his commitment, the Buckeyes have been warned about Tennessee’s relentless strategies to land the commitment. The Volunteers are firing on all cylinders for five-star running back David Gabriel Georges.

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“Both programs, I think, feel great about where they stand because of what they have to offer,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong said on Wiltfong Whiparound on Tuesday. “And for Tennessee, immediate starting job, number zero, a chance to be a legend, is what his uncle highlighted this week in my conversation with him. Someone who could help bring Tennessee back to the forefront of college football, and how special that would be, and how a legacy like that would be remembered in Knoxville, alongside guys like Peyton Manning, it would be pretty special.”

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“And the relationship with Coach Heupel and the rest of the staff is second to none, and having relationships with players on the team, guys from Canada. It’s exciting. And then, obviously, we’ve seen Tennessee flex in the modern recruiting era for the top targets in respective recruiting classes. Going back to Nico Iamaleava and the article in The Athletic about setting a new pace in the NIL recruiting world, I think that with David Gabriel Georges, there’s no limit to how far they would go on that end.”

The Vols are clearly desperate about this situation, and understandably so. According to Rivals, their 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 33 in the nation and currently has no five-star recruits. Gabriel Georges picking them would be a massive first step in the right direction.

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Based on their recruiting activity, the distance between the two teams is easily an extension of the gap in their performances. Considering the Buckeyes are coming off a national championship win in 2024 and an undefeated regular season in 2025, they are undoubtedly the better program and would provide him the best environment to thrive. The last NFL draft saw 11 of their players selected, a strong selling point for any prospect looking to become a professional.

However, the Vols are putting their best foot forward in this. They are not only banking on the proximity and relationships; they are also convincing him based on the success of running backs under coach Heupel. This is after bringing in former star and NFL RB Alvin Kamara to help reinforce their efforts.

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For three years in a row, Tennessee has produced 1,000-yard rushers. Jaylen Wright ran for 1,013 yards in 2023; Dylan Sampson, for 1,491 yards in 2024; and DeSean Bishop, for 1,076 yards in 2025. If they produce another 1,000-yard rusher in 2026, they’ll pitch Georges as the next to continue a four-year streak

Ohio State’s tactics to land Gabriel Georges

The Buckeyes have their plans as well. Aside from being more successful than the Vols, Gabriel Georges has admired the program since he was a little boy. And talking about relationships, the Buckeyes’ running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn, has been involved in Gabriel Georges’ life since he was at Oregon, having been the first coach to offer him.

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Gabriel Georges is the No. 9 recruit in the nation, No. 2 running back, and No. 1 player from Tennessee and attends Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Buckeyes know the advantages the in-state program has over them and are really putting their consistency and their track record of success in his face, hoping to win him over on July 22.

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With the Buckeyes, he also has a class stacked with superstars, as joining them will make him their third five-star talent and 13th blue-chip prospect, with a huge chance to improve their No. 7 recruiting class.