Ryan Day’s Assistant Coach Linked Alongside Lane Kiffin to Newly Opened Head Coaching Job

When Florida pulled the plug on Billy Napier after a narrow 23-21 win over Mississippi State, analysts and fans alike were scrambling to guess possible successors. Within hours, Lane Kiffin’s name was trending like wildfire. FOX’s Joel Klatt even said, “Who are they gonna call? Lane Kiffin, for sure… My hunch is Lane.” But the domino effect didn’t stop in Gainesville. Six Power Five HCs are already out with Penn State, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State among the most high-profile. And this time, ADs across the country might not just be calling HCs to fill these spots.

One assistant coach just made Joel Klatt’s top five list. On October 24, FOX College Football dropped a video of him breaking down his top five coaches to call in this year’s wild carousel. And of course, Lane Kiffin was his first call. “This guy succeeds everywhere he’s been,” he said. “He would bring a lot of energy to your program. He would immediately increase your roster or the talent on your roster. So he’d be one of my first calls.”

Then there’s Clark Lea, Eli Drinkwitz, and Alex Golesh. But then, the analyst tossed in a curveball. “One coordinator who I’ve just always liked forever is Brian Hartline,” he said. “At some point, Brian Hartline will get a job and he’s going to do an incredible job at that spot. One, he understands how to recruit. He understands how to develop. And I think he’s going to be a great coach at some point.” This is not a hot take. Brian Hartline’s track record speaks for itself.

Since taking over Ohio State’s wide receivers in 2018, Hartline has turned Columbus into Wide Receiver University. The list includes Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Now Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are following the same script. If you’re catching passes in scarlet and gray, there’s a high chance you’re going to go on and play on Sundays too.

Even Penn State fans are whispering Brian Hartline’s name. With James Franklin out, Nittany Sports Now labeled the OSU OC an intriguing choice. Joel Klatt doubled down, saying, “[Hartline] has seen [what it takes to build a national championship team] like a Dan Lanning [at Georgia] or Kirby Smart [at Alabama]. He’s been around it. He knows what it takes. He just hasn’t been a head coach yet.” That’s the same blueprint that turned young Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham from hotshot assistants into powerhouse HCs.

Joel Klatt added, “I know Buckeyes fans are screaming right now for me bringing up that name.” Why shouldn’t they be? Brian Hartline’s 38, he recruits nationally, and he’s already producing Heisman-level talent under Ryan Day’s system. And his influence stretches far beyond Columbus.

Emeka Egbuka continues to credit Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline’s influence is alive and thriving in the NFL. Just ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka. After torching the Seahawks for 163 yards and a touchdown earlier this month, he gave a heartfelt shoutout on The Pat McAfee Show. “Coach Hart expects more out of you than you expect of yourself sometimes,” he said. “I think a lot of the success that you see from the Ohio State receivers is a reflection of coach Hartline’s mentality. And it’s not that he made us that way, but he recruits like-minded individuals, people who are perfectionists and want the most out of their career that they can get.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That kind of mindset builds programs. And if you listen closely to ADs around the country, that’s exactly the type of leadership they’re hunting for this offseason. So while Florida might be daydreaming about Lane Kiffin’s antics in Gainesville, don’t be surprised if another AD decides to bet on the quiet assassin from Columbus.

As Hall of Famer Cris Carter put it on X, “100% best WR coach in college football.” Coming from a Buckeye legend with 13,899 receiving yards, that carries weight. Because if Brian Hartline can turn college WRs into NFL stars, imagine what he could do with an entire team.