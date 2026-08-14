Ryan Day’s Assistant Coach Reveals Biggest Challenge He Has Faced After Losing Eight OSU Starters

Arriving in Columbus in 2025 after a 19-year-long NFL career, OSU’s defensive coordinator Matt Patricia led the Buckeyes’ defense at its peak in his debut season. It ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring and total defense. But following that year, this kind of success seems uncertain as OSU lost eight defensive starters to the NFL. Now the DC has confessed the main issue he faced with his overhauled D-line.

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“The biggest thing for me when you lose the players that walked out the door last year has to be the communication,” said Patricia during his August 13 appearance on Eleven Warriors. “Even though the talent might be there to do it, if we can’t communicate it on the field, it really doesn’t matter at that point because what we can’t have is like a me or a busted play.

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“So, maybe put the stress on them next week with some of that really heavy communication to see if we can do that.”

Matt Patricia had defensive key pieces in 2025 with big names like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Kayden McDonald, Sonny Styles, Caden Curry, Lorenzo Styles Jr., and so on. They all left Columbus following selection in the 2026 NFL draft. After their departure, the OSU DC was quick to fill the void by bringing in experienced portal additions like James Smith from Alabama, Terry Moore from Duke, John Walker from UCF, Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin, and more.

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So, this season, OSU has talent on the backfield with returning players and portal additions, but for most of them, Patricia’s system is new. That’s where the concern arises, as the communication between the DC and his defensive unit hasn’t taken shape yet.

Last season, Downs’ 60 tackles helped OSU to climb the defensive ranks, and also helped him to be a top DB in the country. Then, Styles’ 83 total tackles made him a first-round draft pick, while DT McDonald was drafted in the 2nd round.

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So, Patricia’s guidance helped those former OSU talents to sharpen skills and pave a smooth path to the pro level. All thanks to a perfect connection between the coach and the defensive force, which is still missing in the 2026 D-line.

“Last year we were really blessed to be able to do that with those guys. I think everybody knows that. I think this year, I don’t know, I think we’re trying to figure that out,” added Patricia.

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Amid this uncertainty regarding defensive success this season, a light for the OSU DC is safety Jaylen McClain. McClain, who recorded 53 tackles in 2025 starting opposite Downs, became the main communicator in 2026, as he knows the system better than anyone else.

Now, as Patricia is determined to lead his defensive unit to perform like last season, the main pressure of improving communication will fall on four linebackers, including returning player Payton Pierce, Alliegro, and TJ Alford. But will OSU’s 2026 grueling schedule help Patricia’s D-line live up to expectations?