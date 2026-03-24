Ryan Day’s Assistant Coach Will Need to Satisfy $475M Payoff at Ohio State

Ohio State’s status as ‘WR-U’ is a fairly recent affair, and it’s more to do with the consistent culture, coaching, and efforts done by former WRs coach Brian Hartline. First round NFL receivers became routine from Ohio State, and most importantly, none were busts when tasked to perform in the NFL. With such a track record, Ohio State has ambitions to retain its ‘WR-U’ position in the country. Can its new WR coach live up to the monumental task?

Among all the wide receivers Brian Hartline had produced, four stood out the most. Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a third-team All-American in 2021, while Garrett Wilson produced 1,058 yards and became the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jameson Williams, on the other hand, learned for two years under Hartline’s tutelage before finally becoming a 12th overall pick at Alabama in 2022. A similar case was that of Terry McLaurin.

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Although McLaurin was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, he still spent two years learning from Hartline. That came in handy in the NFL, as he now boasts a record $97 million three-year contract. Smith-Njigba’s 4-year contract is still the most extravagant one at a whopping $168 million, while Jameson Williams has a three-year $80 million deal with the Detroit Lions. Add Wilson’s $130 million contract with the Jets, and Hartline’s boys boast a $475 million payoff.

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That kind of money hasn’t come without consistent performances in the NFL, and all four of Hartline’s receivers have lit up the league year after year. Of course, to do it, a solid foundation helped, which Hartline provided. Right from extensively recruiting players, building relationships, being available, and having a hands-on approach to everything, Hartline always knew what he was doing.

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“He’s a huge part in what we do there, he teaches us on and off the field… He’s already been in the NFL, so he’s got experience,” Ohio State’s 2022 11th overall pick, Chris Olave, said about Hartline. “He just set the standard high. We just took off with it and worked hard. It’s a lot of talent in the room, but he lets us develop and run our route from day one. And just when we catch a ball or do something good, there’s always something to work on.”

Apart from the 4 WRs mentioned above, Harline developed Carnell Tate, Marvin Harrison Jr, Chris Olave, and now Jeremiah Smith, all of whom have Hartline to thank for their development. But now, after the former OC and WRs coach departed for the USF head coaching job, the new WRs coach, Cortez Hankton, arrived in January.

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The 45-year-old also comes with an elite resume dotted with a UFL championship, a national championship, and elite player development. But is it as good as Hartline’s? And most importantly, will it help OSU keep its ‘WR-U’ status?

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Cortez Hankton has a mountain to climb at Ohio State

After finishing up his playing career with a UFL championship in 2011, Cortez entered the coaching world. His big break, though, came with Georgia as their WRs coach in 2018. In four years with Kirby Smart’s team, he led it to the 2021 national championship, handling both pass game coordinator and WR coaching duties.

Though Hankton coaches some of the best football WRs of the time, including Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, and Riley Ridley. But none came close to what Brian Hartline had done with his players. Finishing up his Georgia stint, Cortez moved to LSU in 2022 and oversaw similar responsibilities. Apart from leading LSU to back-to-back top-three offenses in the nation, he also helped develop Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas.

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The Giants selected Nabers at 6th overall, while the Jaguars picked Brian Thomas at 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Malik Nabers currently has a $29.2 million rookie contract and is coming off a season-ending injury. Brian Thomas, in contrast, has a four-year $14.66 million deal and had an underwhelming 2025 season after a 1,282-yard rookie performance in 2024. Surely, in terms of money and NFL success, Cortez lags far behind Hartline. Can that change at Ohio State?

“They’re (Ohio State) getting everything they need,” former LSU player Zavion Thomas said. “From an off-the-field standpoint, he’s always somebody you can pick up the phone and call when you have off-the-field problems. On the field, his resume speaks for itself. He turned me into a whole different receiver. He’s going to give his 100% on and off the field. He’s always going to be there.”

At Ohio State, Cortez will have a proven ecosystem, built by Ryan Day and Hartline, to churn out those high-profile recruits. Sure, he won’t be able to invoke his OSU legacy like Hartline did to persuade players, but his success and lessons in developing players are a strong sign of success. And just like Hartline, Cortez seems to be on a positive path in his career.