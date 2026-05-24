Ryan Day’s Ex-Staffer Gets Hired by Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers After Michigan Stint

The Los Angeles Chargers have just picked another massive weapon from the Michigan Wolverines. Two years after signing Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor, the franchise has hired another key staff member from the program, who previously served as the program’s director of football operations.

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According to Alex Insdorf, the Chargers are reportedly set to hire Erin (Dunston) Zernechel as Manager of Football Operations. The Wolverines confirmed her departure some months ago when they replaced her with Natalia Hilton. During her time at Ann Arbor, Zernechel was a major part of the Wolverines’ backroom staff.

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The Wolverines hired Zernechel in 2024, and she spent two seasons with the program. According to Scott Roussel of footballscoop, she played a critical role in the Wolverines’ national championship campaign in 2023. At the program, she was responsible for “overseeing team travel, facility logistics, recruiting operations, and compliance coordination.”

Before her stint with the Wolverines, she worked at Ohio State as the assistant director of football recruiting and the director of on-campus recruiting from 2021 to 2023. Sherrone Moore poached her from Columbus in 2024, when he took over as head coach from Jim Harbaugh. Interestingly, Erin Zernechel came to Ann Arbor to replace Christina DeRuyter, who had followed Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as director of football logistics.

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Harbaugh left the Wolverines after winning the national championship in January 2024. At the time, Harbaugh turned down an offer from Michigan to be the highest-paid coach in college football and signed a five-year deal with the Chargers. In his two seasons with the franchise, he posted back-to-back 11-6 records and reached the playoffs in both.

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As Harbaugh seeks a Super Bowl in his third season, Zernechel will be a part of the football administration group in Los Angeles and will actively work with Director of Football Operations John Wiedmeier. Members of her new department include Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance Ed McGuire and Director of Football Administration Katie Sylvan.

Los Angeles Chargers and the state of Michigan

Beyond the Wolverines, the Chargers seem to have a preference for the state of Michigan in their talent acquisition. After hiring their head coach from the Michigan Wolverines and their manager of football operations from the Wolverines, they have two of their recent hires also from the state of Michigan.

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Chris O’Leary was hired from Western Michigan as the franchise’s defensive coordinator. O’Leary was the former Chargers safeties coach in 2024, before he left for college football. He was hired to replace Jesse Minter, who was promoted to head coach a the Baltimore Ravens.

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Additionally, Sean Spence was hired from Western Michigan this February. At Western Michigan, he served as the defensive ends coach/pass-rush specialist. The former Steelers linebacker was hired to be the franchise’s inside linebackers coach.