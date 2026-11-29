Ryan Day may have saved himself in Columbus after an unrivaled weekend. The 47-year-old arrived at the rivalry game under serious pressure, with questions about his job growing louder after a four-loss regular season. By the time the game ended, those conversations had taken a back seat. Ohio State buried Michigan 45-0. And his family had a moment worth holding onto.

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Emotions were visible during a WBNS postgame interview with Ryan Day’s wife, Nina. She was all smiles when asked about the afternoon, particularly the way Ohio State had handled its biggest rival.

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“Very excited,” she said.

Asked whether it had been fun watching the Buckeyes take control, Nina didn’t need much time to answer, saying, “Really fun.”

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She also revealed that she had been busy texting during the game, apparently making sure people knew what was happening inside Ohio Stadium. But the bigger moment came when she was asked what it meant to see Buckeye Nation rally behind Jeremiah Smith and the team.

“Oh, it’s very special, and you know, to win like this against them is an amazing feeling,” she said.

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That answer carried a little extra weight considering what the Ryan Day family endured after the 2024 loss to Michigan. Nina previously spoke about the online abuse directed at her family following Ohio State’s 13-10 defeat. The situation became so serious that armed security was needed at their home. But Saturday offered a very different scene.

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The interview took another turn when a family member appeared on camera, greeted the broadcast crew and spotted Ryan Day nearby. He approached the Ohio State coach, gave him an affectionate pat, and appeared eager to bring him into the conversation.

Ryan Day looked visibly emotional as the two shared the moment. Before moving away, the family member took hold of his arm and guided him toward the camera. It was a small exchange, but surely a personal one. The coach had spent weeks hearing questions about his future. Here, the conversation was about a family celebrating a huge afternoon together.

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His son, RJ Day, also offered another glimpse of that pride on Instagram. Sharing a picture alongside his father, RJ wrote, “Forever proud of the strongest man i know. Love you, dad ❤️”

Not just that, after the final whistle, he found Luke Fahey on the sideline and appeared to tell him, “You have no idea what you just did right there for our family.”

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Ryan Day, meanwhile, struggled to put the occasion into a neat postgame explanation. Speaking about the passion his players brought to the rivalry, he pointed to what the matchup means beyond the football field.

“Well, I just know the guys played with an unbelievable amount of passion today,” he said. “You know, and I just think this game will always be that way again for our program, for the university, for the people of Ohio, and you saw that come out in our players today. So for one afternoon, we came together and understood what this game means to so many people, and I don’t know, maybe this is something that can be a momentum board moving forward.”

The numbers made the afternoon even sweeter. Ohio State’s 45-point victory was its largest margin against Michigan, eclipsing the previous record of 38 points set in 1935. The Buckeyes also shut out the Wolverines for the first time since 1962.

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Jeremiah Smith supplied three touchdowns, finishing with eight catches for 90 yards. His final score, a 30-yard reception with 1:45 remaining, pushed him past Desmond Howard’s 1991 mark of 19 touchdowns for the most in a single Big Ten season. Not a bad way to close what could be his final home appearance.

Freshman QB Luke Fahey also responded with 253 passing yards and three touchdowns, setting an Ohio State single-season passing record for a true freshman. The defense completed the humiliation, limiting Michigan to 150 total yards and intercepting Bryce Underwood once.

Still, the season’s mess won’t disappear overnight, and neither will the questions about Ryan Day’s job. But 45-0 over Michigan is one heck of a response. For once, the head coach had a reason to smile, and his family felt every bit of it.