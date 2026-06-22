Ryan Day’s 5-Star Target Announces Commitment Timeline as OSU Battles Multiple SEC Schools

Ohio State’s pursuit of a five-star 2028 defensive lineman is entering a long battle. The Buckeyes are among the early favorites, but Ryan Day’s staff will have to hold off some of the biggest programs in the SEC. The prospect recently revealed that he plans to take his time before making his college decision.

“I think my timeline will be kind of next year, at the same time, like July, August range. I’m taking my time,” Tyzon Swann said to Ohio State Football at Buckeyes Huddle on June 21. However, Ryan Day has enough time already to make a solid run for the 5-star DL. He will still face fierce competition from 3 prominent SEC programs.

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“Definitely Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, and Auburn,” Swann said about the top schools he is considering. The Maryland standout ranks No. 1 at his position nationally, which is a rare consensus tier. According to the 247Sports Composite, Swann is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and a top-five overall prospect nationally. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defender has already attracted attention from nearly every major program in college football.

His recruitment has moved swiftly. Swann spent the spring and summer visiting several powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Ohio State, and others. The visits allowed him to compare coaching staffs, facilities, player development, and overall program culture. Ohio State’s rise, though, is especially notable.

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“That was the school I was waiting for. I kind of favored the school in the last,” Swann said about Ohio State. “Because it’s just awesome, like, Coach Day, Coach J, (D line coach Larry Johnson) like, just the passion for football, just the tradition, all the legacies. All the D-linemen draft picks, like, it just speaks for itself. You come here, and you’re going to go in the first round. That’s what they produce.”

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Johnson has developed elite defensive talent throughout his career, and the Buckeyes continue to use that reputation on the recruiting trail. He is in his 13th season at OSU and has produced players like Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, and Ty Hamilton. For a player with first-round NFL dreams, Columbus provides a proven pathway. Likewise, Swann would give Ryan Day an exciting talent to work with.

At Henry E. Lackey High School, Tyzon Swann has always remained in the headlines. His sophomore film, 135 tackles, 50 TFL, 16 sacks, showcases elite speed, length, and disruptive power. He can win with speed around the edge, use his length to disrupt passing lanes, and create chaos against the run. However, Ohio State’s competition is serious.

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Despite a strong push from other teams, Ohio State’s connection with Tyzon Swann remains ironclad

Alabama can lean on its history of producing NFL defensive stars like Quinnen Williams and Jonathan Allen, and the reputation of Kalen DeBoer’s program. Florida has prioritized building strong relationships with Swann early in the process and can sell immediate opportunities in the SEC. Auburn also remains a major contender with its defensive tradition that relays a ‘bend but don’t break’ attitude. Auburn’s defensive tradition, bend but don’t break, has fueled consistent elite DL recruitment.

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Other schools are not disappearing either. USC made a strong early impression during Swann’s first visit to Los Angeles. The Trojans showcased their defensive line development and even have a family connection through former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is Swann’s cousin. Swann has more visits planned, but OSU’s momentum is undeniable.

“Being able to come here and learn from him, knowing he’s (Larry Johnson) from my area, a legend around there, it feels great,” Swann said to Eleven Warriors on June 16. “I get to take home stuff from the best defensive line coach in the country.” The defensive connection with OSU runs thick. Larry Johnson actually started coaching at Swann’s Henry E. Lackey High School in 1974. That makes OSU’s pull ironclad for now.

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Ohio State may have momentum because of its defensive line legacy and the relationship built by Day and Johnson. But with Alabama, Florida, Auburn, and several national powers still pushing, the battle for one of the nation’s best young defenders is only beginning.